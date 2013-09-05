(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised China-based Intime
Retail (Group) Company Limited's (Intime) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior
unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BB'.
The Outlook revision reflects a weaker operating environment for department
store operators in China, which adds uncertainty to the timing of Intime's
deleveraging following a period of high capex.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
2013 leverage stays high: Intime's H113 annualised funds from operation net
leverage adjusted for lease, payables and customer deposits (funds flow from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage) was at 5.12x. Fitch expects 2013
adjusted net leverage to peak at 5.5x as this year will see the highest capex
for Intime. This will be up from 4.6x in 2012 despite a 16% yoy increase in H113
EBITDA as adjusted net debt continued to rise by CNY711m.
Challenging operating environment: Growing population, continued urbanisation,
rising disposable income and government policy all point to steady growth in
retail in the long term. However, other store formats such as shopping malls and
online retail are threatening department stores' share of the retail industry.
This implies department store revenue growth might underperform overall retail
market growth over the medium term. As such Fitch believes Intime's department
store operations will grow at a slower pace than previously expected. Expansion
into shopping malls should provide diversification benefits although this is
still modest at just five shopping malls compared with 27 department stores at
end- H113.
High H113 growth unsustainable: Fitch believes it is difficult for Intime to
repeat from 2014 the 13.7% same store sales growth (SSSG) seen in H113. Intime's
Q213 SSSG of 19% may not be sustainable as it was boosted by mid-year sales
promotion, and fast-growing stores established in 2011 and in 2012. Intime's
longer-term SSSG is likely to trend towards the 7.6% growth that its top 10
largest and more stable stores showed in H113.
Long deleveraging process: Intime's on-going effort to divest non-core assets,
together with growing EBITDA and slowing capex, are key factors driving its
deleveraging. The completion of CNY500m non-core assets disposal and its
combined book value of CNY1,372m in non-core assets and development properties
at end-June 2013 helped to fund its CNY2.1bn capital commitment at end-2012. New
stores contributing in 2014 will drive over 50% of Intime's concessionaire
commission growth, helping to increase EBITDA by an estimated CNY200m. All these
together should help keep Intime's 2014 adjusted net leverage within 4.5x-5.0x.
Liquidity position has strengthened: Fitch expects Intime to generate positive
free cash flow (FCF) from 2014. This, together with the combined CNY4.2bn bank
facilities and its H113 cash holdings of CNY1.7bn, is sufficient to meet the
repayment of Intime's total debt of CNY5.4bn as at end-H113. Intime has in June
2013 obtained a new dual-currency three-year term loan facility of up to HKD750m
and USD266m. This dual currency facility will be used to refinance HKD1,941bn
convertible bonds due in October 2013 and the balance will be used for repayment
of other borrowings. It also has undrawn banking facilities of CNY2bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage rising above 4.5x on a sustained basis
- generating negative FCF on a sustained basis
Positive: As the current Rating is on Negative Outlook Fitch's sensitivities do
not currently anticipate developments, individually or collectively, with a material
likelihood of leading to a rating upgrade. The Outlook will be revised to Stable if:
- FFO adjusted net leverage trends lower towards 4.5x in 2014; and
-neutral FCF is being generated on a sustained basis