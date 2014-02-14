Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Croatia - Rating Action ReportLONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Croatia's
Outlook to
Negative from Stable. Its Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-'
respectively.
The issue ratings on Croatia's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-' respectively. The
Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Negative Outlooks reflect the following
factors and their
relative weights:
High:
Croatia's fiscal outcomes have deteriorated further since
Fitch's last sovereign
rating review in September which resulted in a downgrade of the
Long-term
foreign currency IDR from investment grade to 'BB+'. Prolonged
recession
continues to impair the prospects for fiscal consolidation and
public debt
sustainability, while the government has displayed markedly less
appetite for
hard budget constraints than some of its central and east
European peers,
opening up a policy credibility gap.
The 2014 budget, handed down to parliament in November,
confirmed additional
fiscal slippage in 2013 with the general government deficit
(GGD) widening to
5.5% of GDP from an original target of 3.8%, and envisaged
little fiscal
consolidation before 2015.
Fitch estimates that gross general government debt (GGGD)
surpassed 60% of GDP
at end-2013, notwithstanding some pre-financing of 2014
obligations, and the
agency does not expect it to peak before 2016 at the earliest.
Likewise, fiscal
financing needs are expected to remain high at over 18% of GDP
in 2014 and 2015.
Fitch acknowledges that Croatia's formal submission to the
European Commission's
Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) on 28 January 2014, following
its accession to
the EU in July 2013, could provide a firmer policy anchor for
fiscal
consolidation and inject greater realism into official
macroeconomic
projections. However, policy reversals in 2013 imply that
Croatia now faces much
harsher fiscal consolidation in 2014-16 than would otherwise
have been the case
to meet an EDP GGD target of 2.9% of GDP by 2016.
The government has begun to spell out the revenue and
expenditure measures
necessary to meet EDP goals and a revised budget should be sent
to parliament by
end-February. Revenue enhancements include the transfer of funds
from some
second to first pillar pension plans and retention of state
enterprise profits.
Expenditure cuts equivalent to around 1.1% of GDP are less well
specified. Fitch
is sceptical about the government's ability to deliver on
expenditure cuts of
this magnitude, particularly ahead of elections in 2015, and
forecasts only a
modest narrowing of the GGD to 5% of GDP in 2014.
Medium:
Past budgetary forecasts have been undermined by misplaced
optimism on economic
recovery, casting doubts on policy coherence and credibility,
which have been
borne out by early revisions to the 2014 budget and growth
expectations.
Real GDP growth has significantly underperformed 'BBB' and 'BB'
peers over an
extended period: the economy has been mired in recession since
2009, contracting
by a cumulative 12%, while unemployment of almost 18% (Eurostat)
far exceeds
peers.
The government recently downgraded its growth forecast for 2014
to 0.2% from
1.2%, but the ability of the economy to adjust and recover in
the face of
EDP-recommended fiscal tightening of 2.3% of GDP in 2014 and 1%
of GDP in each
of 2015 and 2016 remains highly uncertain. Consequently, a
further year of
recession cannot be ruled out in 2014.
Croatia's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:-
Income per capita is high relative to 'BBB' and 'BB' peers,
matched by superior
human development and governance indicators. Consistent monetary
and exchange
rate policies continue to deliver markedly lower and less
volatile inflation
than peers, while a well-developed domestic capital market and a
strong,
majority foreign-owned banking system enhance fiscal financing
flexibility.
Externally, Croatia remains highly leveraged relative to peers:
net external
debt (GXD) stood at almost 60% of GDP at end-2013, giving rise
to large gross
external financing needs. However, household, corporate and bank
deleveraging
have begun to make inroads into GXD, which is now on the
decline, assisted
further by an estimated current account surplus of around 1% of
GDP in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger a
negative rating action:
- Failure to implement a credible medium-term fiscal
consolidation strategy that
is broadly in line with the EDP-recommended road map
- Failure of the economy to recover over the medium term,
leading to further
strains on public finances and debt
- Crystallisation of additional liabilities on the government's
balance sheet.
Government- guaranteed liabilities currently amount to 16% of
GDP, while ESA95
data revisions could put further upward pressure on public
debt/GDP ratios
Conversely, the following factors could, individually or
collectively, result in
a positive rating action:
- Greater progress on fiscal reform and deficit reduction in
line with the EDP,
leading to a declining public debt/GDP ratio
- A stronger economic recovery than Fitch currently expects,
potentially
underpinned by greater structural reforms. Privatisation has
made some progress,
but Croatia's poor business climate and rigid labour market
undermine
competitiveness and remain a drag on growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are based on the following key
assumptions:
-Croatia's track record of monetary and exchange rate stability
remains intact,
minimising the risks to household, corporate and public sector
balance sheets,
all of which are heavily euroised
-Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue, key
macroeconomic imbalances
within the currency union will be slowly unwound, and eurozone
governments will
tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that
the risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria', dated 13 August 2012, and
August 2012, and
'Country Ceilings', dated 9 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
www.fitchratings.com.
