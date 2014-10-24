(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Cyprus's
Outlooks to
Positive from Stable, while affirming its Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-'.The issue ratings on
Cyprus's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'B-'. The
Country Ceiling and the Short-term foreign currency IDR have
been affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Cyprus's Outlooks reflects the following key
rating drivers and
their relative weights:
HIGH
Developments in public finances continue to materially exceed
Fitch's previous
expectations. The fiscal deficit in 1H14 (prior to any data
revisions) was
smaller than projected, reflecting a combination of higher tax
revenues and
lower-than-expected expenditure across most items. Due in part
to a shallower
recession than previously forecast, the strong budget execution
should help
narrow the headline fiscal deficit to 3.3% of GDP in 2014,
significantly below
the 5% projected by Fitch in April. National accounts data
revisions in October
also partly contributed to the lower deficit forecast for 2014.
This year an additional 2.3% of GDP of new fiscal adjustment
measures were
implemented by the government on top of the 4.5% of GDP already
implemented in
2013. Nevertheless, it will still be challenging to meet the
over-arching
objective of a primary budget surplus of 4% of GDP by 2018,
though recent
outturns provide some encouragement. The positive carry-over
effect of projected
FY14 outperformance is reflected in Fitch's future budget
projections.
Statistical and methodological changes to national accounts
data, including
ESA2010, narrowed the fiscal deficit in 2013 to 4.9% of GDP from
5.4%.
The smaller budget deficits also significantly improve public
debt dynamics. The
general government debt-to-GDP ratio (GGGD) is now expected to
peak a year
earlier in 2015 and decline more rapidly than under previous
forecasts. The
recent accounting, statistical and methodological changes have
also
significantly lowered the debt ratio. For 2013, GGGD has been
reduced to 102.2%
from the previous 111.5%. This is significantly below 175% for
Greece
(B/Stable), its closest peer. Fitch now expects GGGD for Cyprus
to peak at 113%
(April forecast: 126%) and fall to 107% (April: 123%) by 2018.
The economy performed better than expected in 1H14 but economic
conditions
remain challenging with output continuing to decline. GDP is
likely to contract
by 3% at most this year, which is less severe than Fitch's April
projection of a
3.9% drop. The tourism sector and private consumption continue
to be more
resilient than expected. Households have been spending out of
their savings, but
there is uncertainty over the sustainability of this trend.
MEDIUM
The government issued new debt this year, smoothing the
maturities of its debt
beyond the programme period. At the last review in April,
projected redemptions
of marketable debt (excluding short-term debt) and loans in 2017
jumped to over
EUR2.5bn. The most recent profile shows a significant
improvement with
redemptions falling to EUR1.5bn that year, albeit this remains a
significant
hurdle. Market conditions permitting, the government could issue
debt again to
further smooth the post-programme maturity profile. However,
Fitch does not
expect the government to substitute official funding with market
funding for
budgetary financing during the programme period.
The recent budget over-performance has also improved the cash
position and
helped ease near-term liquidity risk for the government. There
are no major bond
redemptions due until November 2015.
The affirmation of Cyprus's IDRs at 'B-' also reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
There are still significant risks to creditworthiness posed by
Cyprus's
continued deep economic and financial adjustment.
The restructuring of the banking sector is progressing, with
some signs of
stabilisation in bank deposits despite the lifting of all
domestic payment
restrictions. However, the environment remains challenging, in
particular with
regard to poor asset quality. The stock of non-performing loans
(NPLs, as per
Central Bank of Cyprus's new definition) on average reached over
50% of gross
loans in August 2014 for banks active in the local market,
representing 157% of
the country's GDP.
The quality of assets may deteriorate further in the next
quarters, albeit
potentially at a slower pace. Banks have taken steps to enhance
their internal
arrears and restructuring processes and now face the challenge
of limiting any
additional credit deterioration and recovering NPLs without
affecting their
recently restored capital positions.
Public debt, at around 102.2% of GDP in 2013, was more than
double the 'B'
category median of 42% and has yet to peak. The high debt ratio
reduces the
fiscal scope to absorb any additional domestic or external
shocks.
Risks to programme implementation have eased on recent
performance but remain
elevated. A significant portion of the consolidation also
remains outside the
programme period, which ends in 1Q16, and medium-term fiscal
targets, in
particular, are ambitious.
There are signs of positive economic adjustment. Growth in
employee compensation
has fallen below growth in productivity, leading to an
improvement in labour
costs.
The current account deficit has narrowed to less than 2% of GDP
in 2013 from
over 6% in 2012, albeit primarily reflecting a contraction in
domestic demand
and imports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Significant slippage from programme targets, including an
inability to put the
programme back on track from the current political impasse on
the foreclosure
law, which threatens the sovereign's short term liquidity
position
- A recession that is materially deeper or longer than assumed
by Fitch, which
would have adverse consequences for public debt dynamics
- Re-intensification of the banking crisis in Cyprus, for
example, capital
flight from banks from the lifting of external capital controls
or significant
capital needs arising from the ECB Comprehensive Assessment that
cannot be met
by private sources.
Positive: future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A longer track record of successful implementation of the
EU-IMF programme
including, for example, further outperformance relative to
programme targets
- Further signs of a stabilisation in economic output and the
banking sector,
including a credible strategy to deal with the large NPL
overhang
- Improvements in export performance that help facilitate the
rebalancing of the
economy
- Lifting of remaining capital controls with no material
negative economic
consequences. Removal of all capital controls would also lead to
an upgrade of
the Country Ceiling
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects the recession to last longer than assumed under
the EU/IMF
programme. The agency expects output to contract by around 0.8%
in 2015 and
return to growth in 2016, a year earlier than previously
thought. This compares
with the Troika programme forecast for the economy to grow from
2015.
Fitch assumes the government will closely implement budget
consolidation
measures. Fitch's debt dynamics projections assume the
government concludes the
asset swap of a portion of the outstanding government debt held
by the Central
Bank of Cyprus Bank (EUR1bn), and generates proceeds from
privatisation (of at
least EUR1bn within the programme period and EUR0.4bn outside).
The debt
dynamics projections also include the fiscal and financial
sector buffers that
are built into the programme.
Public debt has improved slightly from the previous rating
review. Fitch expects
gross general government debt (GGGD) to peak at 113% of GDP in
2015 (compared
with over 126% in the previous review) and to gradually decline
to 100% by 2020.
The improvement is due to better growth projections and smaller
fiscal deficit
forecasts in the near term, and changes to national accounts
data on accounting,
as well as statistical and methodological changes.
Fitch assumes that there will be no material escalation in
developments between
Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a significant external
shock to the
Cypriot economy. Tourism from Russia has been rising and
Russians account for a
sizeable share of foreign deposits in banks. Our projections
also do not include
the impact on growth of potential future gas reserves off the
southern shores of
Cyprus, the benefits from which are several years into the
future, although now
less speculative. A second test drill will be undertaken soon.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Fitch expects the delay in disbursing the latest IMF tranche
over the
introduction of new foreclosure legislation to be resolved by
early next year.
The 6th programme tranche (EUR433m) was not disbursed in
September 2014 due to
the bills that were passed by parliament in September being
incompatible with
the programme's condition that a new and effective foreclosure
framework be
introduced.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
