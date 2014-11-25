(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on CJSC
Denizbank Moscow's (DM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from
Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DM's ratings reflect the high probability that the bank would be
supported by
its parent, Denizbank A.S. (BBB-/Negative), or by its ultimate
shareholder,
Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative), if needed. Fitch's view takes
into account
DM's full ownership by Denizbank A.S., its close integration
with the parent
bank and the relatively low cost of potential support, given
DM's small size in
comparison to the parent. DM is fully owned by Denizbank A.S.,
which in turn is
99.85% owned by Sberbank.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects the
Negative
Outlooks on the IDRs of Denizbank A.S. and Sberbank of Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DM's ratings could be downgraded if Denizbank's and Sberbank's
ratings were
downgraded. DM's ratings could also be subject to a multi-notch
downgrade if the
bank is sold. A revision of the Outlook on Denizbank to Stable
would likely
result in similar action on DM's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+ (rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
