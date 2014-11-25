(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on CJSC Denizbank Moscow's (DM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS DM's ratings reflect the high probability that the bank would be supported by its parent, Denizbank A.S. (BBB-/Negative), or by its ultimate shareholder, Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative), if needed. Fitch's view takes into account DM's full ownership by Denizbank A.S., its close integration with the parent bank and the relatively low cost of potential support, given DM's small size in comparison to the parent. DM is fully owned by Denizbank A.S., which in turn is 99.85% owned by Sberbank. The revision of the Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects the Negative Outlooks on the IDRs of Denizbank A.S. and Sberbank of Russia. RATING SENSITIVITIES DM's ratings could be downgraded if Denizbank's and Sberbank's ratings were downgraded. DM's ratings could also be subject to a multi-notch downgrade if the bank is sold. A revision of the Outlook on Denizbank to Stable would likely result in similar action on DM's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+ (rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Contacts: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 70 65 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Analyst +7 495 956 24 09 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 66 57 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.