(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Department
of Essonne's
Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also affirmed the
department's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'
and its
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Its EUR1bn euro medium-term programme and its EUR160m commercial
paper programme
have been affirmed at 'AA' and 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that the
department's
operating margin will weaken to 9% in 2016, from a preliminary
result of 12.4%
in 2013, despite the introduction of national compensation
resources for
departments from 2014. This is based on Fitch's assumption of
further cuts in
state transfers, which, combined with growing social spending,
is likely to
contribute to deterioration in the department's financial
profile.
With an average annual capital expenditure of EUR200m, Fitch
estimates that the
debt payback ratio could reach about 12 years or 91 % of current
revenue in
2016, which would be negative for the ratings. Direct debt was
EUR861.2m in
2013, representing 77% of current revenue and a debt payback
ratio of 6.9 years,
in line with its peers. Debt is actively managed with
diversified borrowing,
notably through its EUR1bn EMTN programme (bonds represented
about 30% of total
outstanding at end-2013).
Essonne's budget shows limited flexibility, as its operating
revenue is mostly
based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and its
operating expenditure
is driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory
transfers and
state-defined social spending. Possible shrinkage in
departmental current
transfers would provide some, albeit limited, operating spending
flexibility,
allowing Essonne to concentrate on its core competencies.
Medium:
The institutional framework for French departments remains
robust. However,
departments' scope of responsibilities may change in the medium
term, pending
the French government's plans for a territorial reform involving
a change in
local authorities' responsibilities and revenue through a law to
be presented.
Benefiting from the size and strength of Greater Paris,
Essonne's economy is
diversified and dynamic. While this has provided Essonne with a
favourable
socioeconomic profile and one of the lowest unemployment rates
in France (7.4%
at end-3Q13), Fitch expects a slight deterioration of its
socio-economic profile
in the medium term. Despite the department's gross social
expenditure per capita
being below the metropolitan average, Fitch expects this to
slightly increase
over the medium term.
Essonne's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers:
Guaranteed debt totalled EUR182.2m in 2013. Although the
financing plan for the
construction of a new stadium in Essonne is not finalised, Fitch
estimates that
in a stress case (if the stadium is built) the department is
likely to guarantee
the loans contracted by the French Rugby Federation of about
EUR250m in 2015
(246% of operating balance). Fitch will monitor this project and
its financial
consequences for the department.
The department's self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance
plus capital
revenue) remained stable at 84% of capital expenditure at
end-2013. Fitch
expects SFC to decline to about 63% in 2016. Fitch believes
Essonne has some
capex flexibility in investments where it acts as project
manager (57% of total
investments at end-2013) allows some flexibility on timing and
schedules.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from the department's inability to
control its
operating expenditure, with an operating margin sustainably
below 10% and a debt
payback ratio of above 10 years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
-Tax rates will remain stable, with slight variations of the tax
base
-Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with a maximum of
1.8% per year
increase on average over 2013-2016
-Capital expenditure will average EUR200m per year over the
medium term
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
