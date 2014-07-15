BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Douro Finance B.V.'s Series 2014-180 (ISIN: XS1059406451) EUR32m credit linked secured limited recourse floating rate notes due 2027 to Positive from Negative and affirmed them at 'BBB-sf'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the revision of the Outlook on Caixabank (BBB/Positive/F2), one of the risk-presenting entities as issuer of the charged assets. Fitch revised CaixaBank's Outlook to Positive from Negative and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' on 1 July 2014.
The other risk-presenting entity is BBVA (A-/Stable/F2) as the notes are exposed to the risk of BBVA defaulting under the swap contract with the issuer. Fitch upgraded BBVA to 'A-' from 'BBB+' on 29 May 2014, one notch above the Spanish sovereign rating as it benefits from solid retail franchises in a number of European and Latin American countries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is influenced by the combined default risk of the two risk-presenting entities. Their rating is one notch lower than the rating of the lowest rated risk-presenting entity.
The notes are secured by a senior unsecured debt obligation of Caixabank delivered as charged assets. A default of the charged assets would result in the termination of the series.
