(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Douro Finance B.V.'s Series 2014-180 (ISIN: XS1059406451) EUR32m credit linked secured limited recourse floating rate notes due 2027 to Positive from Negative and affirmed them at 'BBB-sf'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating action reflects the revision of the Outlook on Caixabank (BBB/Positive/F2), one of the risk-presenting entities as issuer of the charged assets. Fitch revised CaixaBank's Outlook to Positive from Negative and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' on 1 July 2014.

The other risk-presenting entity is BBVA (A-/Stable/F2) as the notes are exposed to the risk of BBVA defaulting under the swap contract with the issuer. Fitch upgraded BBVA to 'A-' from 'BBB+' on 29 May 2014, one notch above the Spanish sovereign rating as it benefits from solid retail franchises in a number of European and Latin American countries.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating of the notes is influenced by the combined default risk of the two risk-presenting entities. Their rating is one notch lower than the rating of the lowest rated risk-presenting entity.

The notes are secured by a senior unsecured debt obligation of Caixabank delivered as charged assets. A default of the charged assets would result in the termination of the series.