(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 27 (Fitch) : Fitch Ratings has
revised Total
Access Communication Public Company Limited's (DTAC) Outlook to
Positive from
Stable. The agency has also affirmed DTAC's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB',
National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA(tha)' and National Short-Term Rating at
'F1+(tha)'.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that, despite
slow revenue
growth and heavy investment for 3G network expansion over the
next three years,
DTAC's financial leverage will stay below 1.5x because of strong
earnings growth
driven by regulatory cost savings under the 3G licensing
framework compared to
the 2G concession framework. Our previous expectation was that
financial
leverage would be sustained above 1.5x in the medium term.
Fitch expects DTAC's operating EBITDAR margin to rise by 3pp-5pp
a year during
2015-2017. The Positive Outlook indicates that an upgrade of
DTAC's ratings
could occur over the next 24 months if DTAC's earnings and
operating cash flow
continue to improve strongly as expected, while maintaining its
FFO-adjusted net
leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Operational Cash Flow: Fitch expects DTAC's earnings and
cash flow to
increase in 2014 and 2015 despite slower revenue growth.
Earnings improvement
will be largely supported by an increase in operating EBITDAR
margin. Although
marketing costs will remain high during 2014 and 2015, this
should be largely
offset by the cost savings that stem from changes in the
regulatory framework
following the issuance of 3G licences. As a result, Fitch
expects DTAC's
operating EBITDAR margin to improve to 36%-41% in 2014 and 2015
from 33% in
2013. Its funds flow from operations (FFO) is likely to improve
to over THB35bn
in 2016 from THB28bn in 2013.
Large Investment; Adequate Headroom: Sustained high capex and
potential spectrum
investment will lead to negative free cash flow (FCF), and an
increase in net
debt and financial leverage during 2014 and 2015. However, its
solid cash flow
from operations and large rating headroom should help the
company to absorb the
high investment. DTAC's FFO-adjusted net leverage was healthy at
1.0x at
end-9M14 (Fitch forecasts 1.45x at end-2014).
Revenue Growth to Slow: DTAC's revenue growth is likely to slow
to a flat to
mid-single-digit rate in 2014 and 2015. Strong growth in data
revenue will be
largely offset by the drop in voice revenue due to the intense
price competition
in a saturated market.
Strong Market Position: DTAC has a strong market position as
Thailand's
second-largest mobile phone operator, with around 30% of the
market by service
revenue. The company has continued to expand its network
capacity to support
strong growth in non-voice services and defend its market share
in the face of
intense competition in the past few years.
Parent Support: Fitch rates DTAC on a bottom-up basis under the
agency's parent
and subsidiary rating linkage methodology. DTAC receives a
one-notch uplift to
reflect implied support from its parent, Telenor of Norway,
which has strong
board and management control. Consequently, any changes in
Telenor's ownership
or support linkage of DTAC would result in a reassessment of the
level of
support from its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
revision of the Outlook to Stable at the current rating level
include:
- an increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.5x on a
sustained basis
- operating EBITDAR margin remaining below 40% on a sustained
basis
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to downgrade of
rating include:
- unfavourable regulatory changes
- a weaker linkage between the company and its parent
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- a strong improvement in operating EBITDAR margin to over 40%,
while
maintaining FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.5x, both on a
sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steve Durose (International ratings)
Senior Director
+612 8256 0307
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Obboon Thirachit (National ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit (International ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya (National ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Matthew Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
