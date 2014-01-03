Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Egypt - Rating Action ReportLONDON, January 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Egypt's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Stable from
Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'B-'. The issue ratings on
Egypt's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'B-'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B-' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
High
Significant financial assistance from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and
UAE has eased the
pressure on reserves, the exchange rate and the budget, and
boosted business
confidence. Deposits, grants and project spending worth USD15bn
have been
pledged to Egypt since the ousting of president Morsi and
USD10.7bn has been
disbursed. Interest-free deposits have lifted reserves to over
three months of
current external payments and allowed the repayment of USD3bn in
remunerated
deposits to Qatar.
The political scene has been calmed through a tough crackdown on
the Muslim
Brotherhood and restrictions on protests. Public protests have
become smaller
and rarer and a state of emergency and curfew were lifted in
mid-November 2013.
A referendum on a new constitution in January is intended to
pave the way for
presidential and parliamentary elections later in 2014.
Nevertheless, serious
political tensions remain. Society is deeply polarised,
political parties are
weak and the security situation in North Sinai has worsened.
Medium
Reduced political disruption and a greater availability of
foreign exchange,
combined with fiscal and monetary stimulus, are supporting a
tentative
improvement in the economy. The latest Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI; November
2013) was at an all-time high and above 50 (indicating an
expanding economy) for
the first time since September 2012. Fitch forecasts real GDP
growth to pick up
to 3.2% in FY14 (to end June) and 3.8% in FY15, from 2.1% in
FY13, although
these rates are weak compared with the five-year average to
end-FY10 of 6.2% and
will be insufficient to prevent unemployment from rising.
Egypt's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The general government deficit is substantial. A deficit of
14.1% of GDP was
recorded in FY13 due to high expenditure. Higher grants and
savings on interest
payments stemming from lower interest rates will contribute to a
reduction in
the deficit to 12% of GDP in FY14. Moderate post-election fiscal
consolidation
should lower the deficit further in FY15, although it will
remain in double
digits. Fiscal flexibility is limited, with interest payments,
wages and
salaries and subsidies accounting for around 75% of total
spending.
General government debt has grown rapidly and stood at 89% of
GDP at end-FY13
due to domestic financing of the fiscal deficit. Fitch assumes
that public
sector banks will retain the capacity to absorb further
government debt,
although the authorities are also likely to continue to resort
to cheaper
financing from the central bank. A repayment schedule for the
bulk of the
USD6.3bn arrears on profit payments to energy companies has been
agreed and
payments have begun.
Egypt is a very small net external debtor. External debt is low,
at 18.9% of
GDP, primarily medium- and long-term and contracted on a
concessional basis. The
current account deficit plus net foreign direct investment is
forecast to remain
below 2% of GDP, although this is partly due to import
suppression.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Improved political stability, leading to stronger economic
performance.
- Progress on fiscal and structural reforms that would deliver a
material
reduction in the budget deficit.
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A serious breakdown of public order or a severe and sustained
period of
political violence that further damages the economy.
- A failure to reduce the fiscal deficit significantly or a
weakening of the
willingness of local banks to finance the deficit.
- A sizeable decline in reserves, for example caused by
disruption to GCC
inflows, which would place serious strain on the balance of
payments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the political environment will be volatile.
Fitch expects that bilateral financial support from the GCC will
be sufficient
to keep import cover around current levels, although a weak
balance of payments
will prevent the lifting of restrictions on access to foreign
exchange.
Fitch does not expect Egypt to reach an agreement with the IMF,
although the
authorities will make some progress in fiscal consolidation.
Fitch forecasts a modest decline in oil prices, with Brent
averaging USD100/b
over 2014 and 2015, and global food prices to remain stable.
