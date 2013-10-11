(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Taiwan-based Far
Eastern International Bank's (FEIB) Outlook to Negative from
Stable and affirmed
its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. A full
rating breakdown is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects FEIB's weakened loss-absorption
buffer as a result
of the decline of its capitalisation. Management has developed a
capital
conservation plan in an attempt to address this issue.
Nevertheless, FEIB's
financial metrics have become increasingly weaker relative to
similarly rated
private-sector banks - Taiwanese banks generally already are not
as
well-capitalised as their international peers. The bank's recent
growth, if it
is sustained, would likely further pressure its capitalisation
in the near- to
mid-term given its modest internal capital generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
FEIB reported consistent profitability during 2010-2012 (return
on average
equity: 9.95%-10.01%), driven by sustained interest and fee
income and, to a
lesser extent, continued recoveries from legacy credit
card-related exposure and
other legacy exposures. Fitch expects the bank to sustain a
moderate level of
profitability in 2013-2014 because of its healthy asset quality
and efforts to
reduce operational costs. Its loan portfolio is reasonably
diversified across
industries. Its IFRS-based impaired loans improved to 1.7% of
gross loans at
end-H113 (end-2012: 2.3%), with a satisfactory provision
coverage.
FEIB's Tier 1 capital and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios are
currently weaker
than those of similarly rated domestic private-sector banks.
Both ratios
declined in H113 (end-H113: 7.46% and 7.68%; end-2012: 8.63% and
8.19%), because
the bank accelerated its loan growth. Further capital raising
between now and
end-2014 (such as a planned TWD5bn rights issue) will likely
help prop up the
capital ratios. However, failure to execute such capital raising
and/or
continued above-trend growth would likely leave its capital
ratios below those
of similarly rated Taiwanese private banks for an extended
period.
FEIB has a more concentrated funding profile than similarly
rated domestic
peers, reflecting its higher reliance on institutional deposits,
which are more
costly in general and may prove less stable under a stress
condition. This is
mitigated by FEIB's ability to maintain a liquid balance sheet
with a steady
liquidity reserve ratio of 29.3% at end-1H13 and a consistently
modest
loan-to-deposit ratio (70-80% during 2011-1H13).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
Management has planned a rights issue to raise TWD5bn,
retrenchment in loan
growth, and other capital enhancement measures, including
dividend suspension
through full earnings retention, to prop up its core
capitalisation in the near
to medium term. An immediate rating downgrade will be very
likely, should FEIB
fail to 1) complete the rights issue and execute these capital
conservation
initiatives successfully, and 2) sustain its capitalisation at a
level
comparable to similarly rated peers. Deterioration in the bank's
standalone
credit profile, possibly from aggressive risk-taking in pursuit
of growth, may
also result in lower ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
FEIB's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect its lack of
systemic importance and low probability of state support, if
needed. The SR and
SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the
state's propensity and
ability to provide timely support to the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt and
Subordinated Debt
FEIB's senior unsecured convertible bond is rated the same level
as its
Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating, as it constitutes a
direct,
unconditional, and unsecured obligation of the bank. FEIB's
subordinated debts
are rated one notch below its National Long-Term Rating,
reflecting their
subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss
absorption
mechanism. Any rating action on FEIB's Long-Term IDR and
National Long-Term
Rating is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings.
FEIB's rating actions:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Revised to
Negative from Stable
National Short-Term affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
Convertible bond rating affirmed at Long-Term rating of 'BBB-'
and a National
Long-Term
rating of 'A(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 3 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
In accordance with Fitch's policies, the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011,
and 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
