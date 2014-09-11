(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Fiat Spa's (Fiat) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BB-' and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd, S.A.'s (FFT) senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The rating action is based on our opinion that Fiat's ratings should increasingly reflect the group's consolidated credit profile, including Chrysler, in the 'BB' rating category rather than Fiat's standalone credit metrics only, which is more indicative of a 'B' rating category. In addition, we believe that the group's business profile has strengthened, due to the increased integration of Chrysler into Fiat. We expect integration to deepen further and to provide more synergies in the medium-term. In Fitch's view the consolidated business profile is consistent with a rating in the 'BB' category. We believe that Fiat will refinance Chrysler's debt in 2016, when financial conditions will be less punitive, and hence eliminate the current restrictions on the movement of cash within the group. This view is reinforced by Fiat's successive stake increases in Chrysler to 100% and its need to use Chrysler's cash to finance the group's global medium- to long-term strategy. Chrysler can also provide intercompany loans to Fiat and Fiat still has the option to refinance Chrysler's debt earlier, although this would imply the payment of high call premiums. KEY RATING DRIVERS Chrysler Ring-Fencing Existing covenants in Chrysler's financing documentation limits Fiat's access to Chrysler's cash and financial benefits that Chrysler bring to the Italian auto manufacturer. This prevents Fitch rating Fiat on a fully consolidated basis. Fiat can only receive dividends up to USD500m plus 50% of cumulative net income since 1 January 2012, net of USD1.9bn paid in January 2014. Chrysler can, however, grant intercompany loans to Fiat on an arm's length basis. Full access to Chrysler's cash can be achieved with the refinancing of Chrysler's credit agreements and bonds maturing in 2019 and 2021 with unrestricted conditions. This refinancing is unlikely to take place before 2015 and 2016, respectively, as the bonds' make-whole clause would make a buy-back expensive for Chrysler. Ambitious Business Plan Fiat's five-year business plan presented in May 2014 targets a 52% sales increase by 2018, notably by expanding its geographical commercial footprint, reshuffling its product portfolio and via a refocused effort on its premium brands. Fiat expects to produce the models for its premium brands in its underutilised factories in Italy, to avoid plant closure and to cut losses. Fiat expects to increase EBIT margin to between 6.6%-7.4% in 2018, from 4.1% in 2013 and less than the 4% expected by Fitch in 2014. This plan makes strategic sense but will be costly as it entails an acceleration of capex and R&D and carries substantial execution risk. Some of the group's brands are still perceived quite poorly and it can take time to increase sales sufficiently to maintain existing capacity in Europe. However, increasing sales at Maserati and Jeep are positive signals. Pressure on Earnings We expect further losses in Europe in 2014 and 2015 and a sharply declining contribution from the usually very profitable Latin American market. This should be mitigated by Chrysler's solid performance and by that of other divisions too, including its luxury brands. However, from a cash-flow perspective, improving funds from operations (FFO) will be absorbed by rising investment to make up for the cuts made in past years. We project free cash flow (FCF) to remain negative through at least 2016. Healthy Liquidity Fiat ex-Chrysler reported EUR7.3bn in cash and equivalents at end-1H14, excluding Fitch's EUR1.4bn adjustments for minimum operational cash and EUR2.1bn of undrawn credit lines. This largely covers EUR5bn of debt maturing in 2014 and negative FCF. Chrysler also reported EUR8.3bn in cash and marketable securities adjusted for operational needs and EUR1bn of undrawn credit lines, comfortably covering EUR0.1bn of debt maturing in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -Positive FCF and higher margins at Fiat auto mass market, on a sustained basis -Full access to Chrysler's cash, without weakening the group's capital structure in parallel Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include: -Falling revenue and operating margins, including group EBIT margin below 2%, mounting liquidity issues, including refinancing risks, consolidated FFO-net adjusted leverage above 2.5x (2013: 1.8x, 2014E: 2.4x) and no sign of FCF turning positive by end-2016 -Evidence of significant financial support to Chrysler to the detriment of existing Fiat bondholders 