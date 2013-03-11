(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Financiera
de Desarrollo
Territorial S.A.'s (FINDETER) Outlook to Positive from Stable
and affirmed its
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and short-term
rating at 'F3'.
The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on
Colombia's IDR to
Positive from Stable. A full list of FINDETER's ratings follows
at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the corresponding revision of the
Outlook on
Colombia (see 'Fitch Revises Colombia's Rating Outlook to
Positive; Affirms
'BBB-' Foreign Currency IDR' on March 6, 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
FINDETER's ratings are aligned with those of the sovereign as
Fitch views the
entity as an integral part of the state given its role in
providing financing
for investment projects and economic development.
FINDETER is a nationwide special official institution related to
the Ministry of
Finance and Public Credit that focuses on economic development.
The
institution's main shareholder is the government of Colombia
along with other
public regional shareholders. Although the Colombian government
does not
explicitly guarantee FINDETER's liabilities, in Fitch's opinion
the Colombian
government has a vested interest in providing timely and
sufficient support,
should it run into difficulties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook reflects the Outlook on Colombia's
sovereign ratings. The
IDRs of FINDETER will mirror any rating action on the sovereign
ratings.
Fitch has taken the following actions on FINDETER's ratings:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB';
--Local currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
