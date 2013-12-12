(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Gala Coral Group Limited's (GCG) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also downgraded GCG's subsidiary Gala Group Finance plc's senior secured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB' and their Recovery Rating to 'RR2' from 'RR1'. Gala Electric Casinos plc's senior notes have been affirmed at 'CCC+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR6'. The revision of GCG's Outlook to Negative reflects the contraction of EBITDA in FY13 (by 11% on a like-for like basis) resulting from several one-off factors, industry-wide challenges and specific issues at its online and bingo operations, all of which demonstrate that management's strategic relaunch plan initiated in 2010 is far from complete. While the latest weak financial performance raises questions about GCG's de-leveraging ability over FY14 to FY15, a number of strategic initiatives currently underway and improving cash flow generation provide some mitigating comfort. KEY RATING DRIVERS Tight Rating Headroom The Negative Outlook reflects the tighter rating headroom following a weak performance in FY13, albeit partly offset by on-going turnaround efforts, the growing Italian business and the fundamental strength of the the Coral UK retail betting business. Although the GBP172m disposal of Gala Casinos was insufficient to improve GCG's credit quality in FY13, we expect some future positive free cash flow (FCF) to provide additional comfort. Competitive Market for Coral Coral's FY13 performance suffered from lower betting spending in the UK and higher operating costs (divisional EBITDA down by 6.6% on a like-for-like basis). Additionally, revenues of gaming machines in betting shops have stagnated across the UK in 2Q-3Q13, raising doubts about their ability to offset further declines of horse betting income. However, Coral's over-the-counter gross win margin remains strong compared with peers and further improved to 17.9% in FY13. Difficult Bingo Business Following some encouraging results during FY11-FY12 in turning around a declining trend of admissions and spending per head, bingo resumed a trend of revenue and profit contraction in the latter part of FY13. EBITDA was down by GBP13.2m, i.e. by 34.4% against FY12. The chances of a sustainable stabilisation for this business remain uncertain despite some recent improvements stemming from the implementation of a new price strategy. Costly Online Replatforming Gala relaunched galacasino.com and galabingo.com in 2012, and both have shown improvements in key performance indicators, albeit from a low base. Conversely, the online sports offer relaunch suffered some setbacks in 2013. Total EBITDA at FYE13 for online reduced to GBP25.3m (-9% against FY12), reversing the encouraging trend of FY12. Fitch expects some improvements in profitability for FY14, as recent IT and marketing investments pay off, but further upside in divisional profits is constrained by the fact that in this business top-line growth tends to require large marketing investments. Leverage Improvements We estimate that due to lower capex and restructuring costs, FY13 FCF of continuing operations turned positive (GBP13m to GBP15m). The GBP172m divestment of Gala Casinos offset a poor trading performance, allowing stable net lease-adjusted funds from operations- (FFO) based leverage (calculated including property company debt) at 6.9x (7.0x). Fitch expects FY14 FCF generation should lead to a moderate further net leverage reduction. PropCo Debt Maturity GCG faces GBP338m PropCo debt due in April 2014. While the repayment or refinancing of this debt remains uncertain, a potential default would not trigger a default of GCG's other debt (OpCo level) and would not prejudice OpCo's ability to continue to occupy those properties. We therefore believe GCG OpCo has little motivation to make up any shortfall on this instrument when it matures and should PropCo not repay it. Comfortable Liquidity At FYE13 Gala had GBP216.3m of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and GBP53.7m available under the revolving credit facility due October 2017 as GBP46.3m is being used for letters of credit. Excluding the PropCo loan, the next debt maturity is the May 2018 senior secured facility. Senior Secured Notes Downgrade The downgrade of Gala Group Finance plc's senior secured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB' and their Recovery Rating to 'RR2' from 'RR1' results from a deterioration of expected recoveries for these notes in the event of default driven by the recent weaker operational performance and Fitch's view of lower sustainable profits in our projections compared with previous expectations. An improvement in the recovery prospects of these notes and a consequent upgrade would be contingent on a reduction of GCG's total senior debt rather than on improvements in EBITDA. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade include: - EBITDA failing to maintain a trajectory of moderate growth. - FCF close to zero. - Net lease adjusted FFO based leverage higher than 6.5x on a sustained basis. - Gross lease adjusted FFO-based leverage remaining higher than 7.0x on a sustained basis. Contact: Principal Analyst Ishani Goonasekera Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA 1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta 20123 Milan Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 