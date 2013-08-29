(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of General Motors Company (GM) and its General Motors
Holdings LLC (GM
Holdings) subsidiary at 'BB+'. Fitch has also upgraded the IDR
of General Motors
Financial Company, Inc. (GMF), GM's captive finance subsidiary,
to 'BB+' from
'BB'. Fitch has revised the Rating Outlooks for GM and GM
Holdings to Positive
from Stable. GMF's ratings have been removed from Rating Watch
Positive and
revised to Rating Outlook Positive. In addition, Fitch has
affirmed GM Holdings'
secured revolving credit facility rating at 'BBB-' and GM's
Series B preferred
stock rating at 'BB-'. GMF's senior unsecured rating has been
upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded the long-term IDR and
affirmed the
short-term IDR of GMAC Bank GmbH and affirmed the short-term IDR
of GMAC (UK)
Plc. following GMF's purchase of the entities during its
acquisition of Ally
Financial Inc.'s (Ally) international operations (IO). A full
list of the rating
actions is included at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GM's ratings are supported by the auto manufacturer's very low
automotive
leverage, strong liquidity position, continued positive free
cash flow
generating capability (excluding voluntary pension
contributions), reduced
pension obligations, and improved product portfolio.
Importantly, since exiting
bankruptcy four years ago, GM has kept its automotive debt level
low while
maintaining a high level of cash and credit facility
availability, providing it
with meaningful financial flexibility. GM's ratings are further
supported by its
position as one of the most geographically diverse global
automakers, with a
strong market presence in key developing markets, such as China,
Southeast Asia
and Latin America.
The Positive Outlook on GM and GM Holdings reflects Fitch's
expectation that a
continued improvement in the company's operational performance,
an increase in
the profitability of its North American operations, a
strengthening of its
global product portfolio, and a stabilization in its European
business could
lead to an upgrade within the next 24 months. A further
reduction in the
company's substantial pension obligations would also support a
positive rating
action, as would a further increase in both market share and net
pricing in its
key global markets.
Despite its strengthened financial position, GM still faces a
number of
challenges. The company continues to work on the restructuring
of its global
operations that it began after exiting its 2009 bankruptcy, and
profitability,
although much improved over the past four years, has yet to
attain the levels of
its strongest competitors. Over the longer term, GM's focus on
improving the
efficiency of its business, including manufacturing operations,
product
development, information technology and business services,
should yield
meaningful improvements in profitability. However, in the near
term, this
restructuring risks temporarily adding incremental cost and
complexity to the
business. Other challenges include turning around the company's
loss-making
operations in Europe, reducing the size of its significant
pension liabilities,
and meeting the requirements of tightening global emissions,
fuel economy and
safety regulations.
GM's cash position (including cash equivalents and marketable
securities)
declined over the past year as the company used approximately
$5.5 billion to
repurchase a portion of the U.S. Treasury's equity stake and
another $2.3
billion in connection with transferring its U.S. salaried
pension plan to a
group annuity contract. The company also used $1.4 billion to
redeem GM Korea's
outstanding preferred shares and made a $1.3 billion equity
injection into GMF
to help fund the financial subsidiary's acquisition of certain
non-U.S.
operations of Ally Financial. Despite this cash usage, GM's cash
position
remained relatively strong at $24 billion as of June 30, 2013.
Total liquidity,
including $10.6 billion in availability on the company's primary
revolvers,
totaled $35 billion.
Free cash flow (calculated by Fitch as automotive cash from
operations less
capital expenditures and preferred dividends) was a use of $193
million in the
12 months ended June 30, 2013, largely as a result of the
aforementioned pension
actions. For the full year 2013, Fitch expects free cash flow to
be positive,
despite capital spending running near the 2012 level of $8
billion. Over the
next few years, Fitch expects GM's free cash flow to grow, even
as the company's
focus on investing in new products keeps capital spending
elevated by historical
standards.
GM's profitability, though much improved in the post-recession
period, remains
lower than many of its primary competitors. Fitch's calculated
EBITDA margin was
only 6.1% in the first half of 2013, and the free cash flow
margin was 0.9%.
Although both figures reflect higher structural costs tied to
new product
roll-outs, as well as losses in Europe, they nonetheless are
lower than the
margins of many of GM's competitors in the same period. In North
America, GM's
EBIT-adjusted margin (based on the company's figures), a proxy
for its operating
margin, was 7.3% in the first half of 2013, also on the lower
end of the
industry. Fitch expects GM's margins, both in North America and
globally, will
improve as it continues to focus on improving operational
efficiency, as well as
reducing losses in Europe. A sustained increase in margins
relative to the
company's competitors would be a factor for a potential future
upgrade.
GM's low automotive leverage remains a key driver of the
company's ratings and
outlook. As of June 30, 2013, leverage (automotive
debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA)
was only 0.5x, and FFO adjusted leverage was only 1x. GM ended
the second
quarter with $4 billion in automotive debt, primarily comprised
of various bank
borrowings, private note placements and capital leases. The
majority of GM's
consolidated automotive debt is outside the U.S. and
non-recourse to the parent
company. GM's low leverage is an important contributor to the
company's
financial flexibility.
As noted, the significant restructuring needed to end years of
losses in Europe
remains a challenge for GM. However, the company appears to have
gained traction
over the past year in its efforts to increase profitability in
the region. In
April 2013, the company announced that its Bochum, Germany,
plant will close in
late 2014 after workers rejected an agreement that would have
kept the plant
open until 2016. Closing Bochum earlier than planned will allow
GM to realize
the benefits sooner, although it will require some incremental
spending to move
production of the Opel Zafira from Bochum to Ruesselsheim,
Germany. GM's
alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen continues to move forward,
with the companies
still targeting annual benefits of about $1 billion each once
the alliance is
fully underway, most likely after 2016.
China remains a key element of GM's long-term growth strategy
and a meaningful
source of cash for the company. Including joint venture sales,
China is GM's
largest market by unit volume, and the company is the largest
auto manufacturer
in the Chinese market. GM receives between $1 billion and $2
billion in cash
dividends from its Chinese joint ventures annually. Although
Chinese industry
growth has slowed from the very high pace seen several years
ago, secular growth
is expected to continue driving industry sales higher over the
long term, and GM
remains well positioned to take advantage of these trends. GM's
Shanghai GM
joint venture recently began construction of a $1.3 billion
Cadillac plant in
the country, further demonstrating the importance of the market
the company's
long-term strategy.
As of year-end 2012, GM's global pension plans (including
certain unfunded
non-U.S. plans) were underfunded by $28 billion, with about half
of that in the
U.S. Despite transferring most of its U.S. salaried pension
obligations to a
group annuity in 2012, the funded status of GM's U.S. plans
improved by only
$188 million versus year end 2011. The relatively minor
improvement in the
funded status was due to a decline in the discount rate used to
measure the
remaining plans' projected benefit obligations. For the U.S.
plans, the company
used a discount rate of 3.59% versus 4.15% in 2011, and for the
non-U.S. plans,
the discount rate declined to 3.7% in 2012 from 4.5% in 2011.
However, Fitch
expects the recent rise in long-term interest rates, if they
hold through year
end, will drive a significant improvement in the funded status
of the plans when
they are re-measured at the-end of 2013.
The equalization of GMF's ratings with those of its parent, GM,
reflects Fitch's
view that GMF is a 'core' subsidiary to its parent. This is
based on actual and
potential support provided to GMF from GM, as well as the
increased amount of
GMF revenue that comes from GM following the close of the
majority of the
acquisition of Ally's IO. GM agreed to inject $2 billion of cash
into GMF, of
which $1.3 billion has already been provided, in order to ensure
an appropriate
pro forma capital structure following the close of the IO
acquisition. In
addition, GM increased its inter-company credit facility to $1.5
billion from
$300 million to ensure adequate funding for the IO acquisition,
then, subsequent
to the May 2013 senior unsecured note issuance, the line was
reduced to $600
million in June 2013. GM also made GMF a co-borrower on its bank
facility and
increased and extended the tax sharing agreement between the two
entities.
The ratings of GMF also reflect its established market position
in the auto
finance space, seasoned management team, strong asset quality,
enhanced
liquidity profile, demonstrated funding flexibility and
favorable leverage
relative to other rated captive finance companies. GMF's asset
quality continues
to be strong, but credit performance is expected to begin to
normalize during
2013 due to normalizing credit performance, weaker seasonal
trends in the second
half of 2013, and an overall shift in the portfolio vintage.
This decline will
be partially offset by the increase in prime receivables from
the IO
acquisition, which will result in an overall improved credit
profile.
GMF's liquidity profile was enhanced by the upsizing of two of
its North
American warehouse facilities, the increase of its inter-company
credit facility
with GM, the establishment of a North American floor plan
facility during the
first half of 2013 and the acquisition of international
facilities through the
IO purchase. Total liquidity at June 30, 2013, was $4.1 billion
compared to $2.9
billion at year-end 2012, growing commensurately with increased
organic growth,
the IO acquisition and debt issuance. GMF has accessed the
unsecured markets
twice since June 30, 2012, issuing $3.5 billion in senior
unsecured notes. Fitch
believes the company's access to the public unsecured market
affords it greater
funding flexibility and expects unsecured debt as a percentage
of total debt
will increase going forward.
GMF's leverage, as measured by debt to tangible equity was 4.8x
at June 30,
2013, compared to 3.3x at Dec. 31, 2012, and 3.0x a year earlier
as an increase
in debt outstanding was partially offset by a growing equity
base, given solid
profitability trends. GMF has historically targeted a long-term
leverage ratio,
as measured by earning assets to tangible net worth, of 6.0x to
8.0x. While the
company has historically operated well below its target, Fitch
expects GMF to
operate within its targeted range following the close of the IO
acquisition.
Fitch is comfortable with the increase in leverage given the
improvement in
asset quality as a result of the shift in portfolio mix.
GM Holdings' senior secured revolving credit facility is rated
'BBB-', one notch
above the subsidiary's IDR of 'BB+', to reflect the substantial
collateral
coverage backing the facility, including most of the company's
hard assets in
the U.S. According to Fitch's notching criteria, 'BBB-' is the
highest rating
possible for a security of an issuer with an IDR of 'BB+'. GM's
Series B
preferred stock rating of 'BB-' is two notches below GM's IDR of
'BB+',
reflecting its relatively low priority position in a distressed
scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook suggests that Fitch could upgrade GM's
ratings within the
next 24 months if current trends in the company's operating
profile continue as
expected. Specifically, Fitch will look for the company to
increase its margin
performance on a sustained basis, particularly in the key North
American market.
This will likely require the company to continue increasing
pricing and reducing
operating costs while holding market share steady. Fitch will
also look for the
company to further stabilize the financial performance of its
European
operations. A further improvement in the funded status of the
company's pension
plans would also contribute to an upgrade.
Fitch notes that a future assignment of an investment-grade IDR
to GM and its
subsidiaries will require further conviction on the agency's
part that the
company's operating and financial profiles are sufficiently
robust to withstand
the numerous secular and cyclical pressures present within the
global auto
industry. Fitch's ratings are based on an issuer's expected
performance through
the economic cycle, so an assignment of investment-grade ratings
to GM would be
based upon Fitch's expectation that the company's liquidity
profile, cost
structure and free cash flow generating potential are sufficient
to sustain an
investment-grade credit profile even in a period of severe
economic stress.
Although the Positive Outlook suggests a negative rating action
is not expected
within the next 24 months, Fitch could consider a negative
action on an
unexpected material decline in GM's financial or operational
performance. A
significant downturn that drives GM's total liquidity below $25
billion for an
extended period or a poor market reception to the company's new
vehicles could
lead to a negative rating action. Likewise, a significant
increase in the
company's long-term automotive debt, could also lead to a
negative rating
action.
GMF's Positive Outlook is linked to that of its parent. However,
a negative
rating action could be driven by a change in the perceived
relationship between
the parent and subsidiary, such as if Fitch believed that GMF
had become less
core to the parent's strategic operations or adequate financial
support was not
provided in a time of crisis. Additionally, the recognition of
consistent
operating losses, a material increase in leverage, and/or
deterioration in the
company's liquidity profile could also yield negative rating
action.
Positive rating momentum at GMF will be limited by Fitch's view
of GM's credit
profile. Fitch cannot envision a scenario where the captive
would be rated
higher than its parent.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
GM
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+';
--Preferred stock rating affirmed at 'BB-';
--Outlook revised to Positive from Stable.
GM Holdings
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+';
--Secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Outlook revised to Positive from Stable.
GMF
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Short-term IDR assigned at 'B';
--Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Ratings removed from Rating Watch Positive;
--Outlook Positive.
GMAC Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured upgraded to 'BB+' to 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'B';
--Outlook Positive.
GMAC (UK) Plc
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'B'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (GM and GM Holdings)
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (GM and GM Holdings)
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Primary Analyst (GMF)
Katherine Hughes
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3123
Secondary Analyst (GMF)
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Committee Chairperson (GM and GM Holdings)
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Committee Chairperson (GMF)
Nathan E. Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (Aug. 5, 2013);
--Evaluating Corporate Governance (Dec. 12, 2012);
--Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
(Nov. 13, 2012);
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15, 2012);
--Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria (Dec. 11. 2012);
--Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
--Captive Finance Companies - 2012 Comparative Analysis (May 20,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Effective from 8 August 2012 - 5
August 2013
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Captive Finance Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.