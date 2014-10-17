(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Georgia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Positive
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB-'. The issue ratings on
Georgia's
senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at
'BB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Georgia continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to economic
and structural
reforms, guided by a succession of IMF programmes including a
three-year standby
arrangement signed in July. Georgia has also signed an
Association Agreement
with the EU, which entails a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade
Area (DCFTA).
Easier access to EU markets should help to boost Georgia's
attractiveness as an
investment location over the medium to long term. Georgia's
business environment
compares favourably with rating peers, as illustrated by the
World Bank's ease
of doing business indicators.
Economic progress has been matched by growing political
stability. Georgia held
its third consecutive round of elections in July, which marked
the completion of
the peaceful transfer of power in a transparent manner from the
previous
government. International observers have acknowledged the
strengthening of
institutions. The stabilisation and maturing of the domestic
political scene,
coupled with a decline in corruption has reinforced business
confidence.
Economic growth has rebounded and is expected to continue to
fluctuate around 5%
over the coming years on the back of continuous investment and
export growth.
Fitch's forecasts are still relatively cautious on the potential
impact of
DCFTA. The medium to long-term forecast is subject to upside
risks linked to
potential foreign and domestically financed projects, which
could lift growth
numbers upwards. A lack of skilled labour will weigh on growth
prospects in the
medium to long term, but could be compensated by inflows of
skilled migrants as
has been the case in previous years.
MEDIUM
The government is expected to maintain its prudent fiscal
policy, so that debt
should peak below the 40% limit by 2016. As a result of the
authorities'
ambition to catch up on delayed investments in 2013, the fiscal
deficit is
expected to rise to about 3.6% of GDP in 2014, but should
decline from 2015
onwards. Although a large proportion of public debt is foreign
currency
denominated, the high share of concessional debt protects the
sovereign balance
sheet from the impact of exchange rate fluctuations.
Tentative improvements of the bilateral relationship with Russia
were
illustrated by Russia's modest response to Georgia's signature
of the DCFTA.
Russia's economic leverage in Georgia is still quite low, as it
accounted for
less than 10% of Georgia exports in 1H14 and remittance flows
have proven
resilient. The repercussions of the crisis in Ukraine on Georgia
have been
marginal to date.
Georgia's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The external sector remains Georgia's main weakness. Given its
large current
account deficit (CAD) and high external debt, Georgia remains
vulnerable to a
sudden stop in external funding. A widening of the CAD is
expected in 2014, to
about 8.7% of GDP. Georgia's current IMF programme is geared
partly towards a
stabilisation of external liabilities in the context of ongoing
reform and
policy adjustment.
GDP per capita remains particularly low compared with peers, but
could be lifted
slightly upwards by a new census that is expected to revise down
the current
estimate of the population.
The banking system is well-capitalised and liquid. Credit growth
is fairly
rapid, averaging about 19% over 2009-2013, but the level of
leverage in the
economy is moderate at around 39% of GDP. However, the level of
dollarisation
remains high at about 60% of loans and deposits, although these
levels have
fallen from in excess of 70% in 2009.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- A continuation of strong and sustainable GDP growth combined
with fiscal
discipline.
- A stabilisation of the net external debt ratio, accompanied by
continuing
export growth and strong FDI inflows.
- A further and significant reduction in the dollarisation
ratio.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
a downgrade.
However the following factors could lead to a negative rating
action:
- Renewed pressure on reserves and the exchange rate, brought
about by a
widening in the CAD combined with a fall in capital inflows.
- A departure from prudent fiscal and monetary policymaking.
- A souring of the domestic or regional political climate.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its medium-term
ambition to keep
fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP, stabilising the gross general
government debt
ratio below 40% of GDP.
Fitch does not expect a deterioration of bilateral relations
with Russia and
expects the lifting of trade barriers to be maintained.
Fitch assumes political risks, regionally or domestically, will
not escalate to
a level that would materially affect Georgia.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Georgia - Rating Action Report
Action Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
