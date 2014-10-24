(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
UK-based auto and
aerospace group GKN Holdings plc's (GKN) Outlook to Positive
from Stable. Its
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings have been
affirmed at 'BBB-' while the Short-term IDR has been affirmed at
'F3'.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that GKN's financial
results, which
over the past 18 months have been better than our expectations,
could show
continuous gradual improvement in the short- to medium-term,
resulting in a
financial profile firmly within the 'BBB' rating. Such an
upgrade is possible in
the next 12 to 18 months once Fitch has assessed the company's
expected margin
evolution, investment plans beyond 2015, cash deployment and its
acquisition
strategy. In particular, Fitch will focus on GKN's ability to
generate
sustainable free cash flow (FCF) to revenue above 2%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Margins
GKN improved its funds from operation (FFO) margin to over 10%
since 2013, from
8.5% in 2012, due to strong cost management, the benefits of
previous
restructuring and an improved product mix. The LTM EBITDAR
margin was also
higher at 13.1%, versus 12.9% in 2013 and 12.5% in 2012. Fitch
expects the
EBITDAR and FFO margins to remain above 13% and 10%,
respectively, in the
foreseeable future.
Robust Capital Structure
The company's capital structure remains strong and in line with
expectations for
a 'BBB' rating. At end-1H14 gross leverage was firmly below 2x
and is expected
to remain so in the short to medium term. GKN also displays
robust liquidity
with high cash balances, ample committed credit lines and
positive FCF. Net
working capital-to-sales has remained fairly stable in recent
years, at 9% of
sales. This level is unlikely to change materially in the
short-to medium-term
given the company's continuous drive to improve working capital
management.
Moderate Free Cash Flows
Despite rising core profitability, GKN's FCF margins, expected
to be 2%-3% in
2014 and 2015, are moderate for the current rating and may fall
under 2% in the
medium- term, as a result of expansionary capital expenditure
and rising
dividend payments. However, Fitch considers that GKN has
flexibility to reduce
investment temporarily to bolster FCF in case of momentarily
declining earnings.
Demonstrating FCF margins consistently above 2% is an important
consideration
for an upgrade.
Leading Market Positions
GKN is the world's leading manufacturer by sales of driveline
systems and
sintered metals for precision components. It also has strong
positions in
aerospace equipment manufacturing.
Aerospace Growth
Near-term growth prospects for aerospace, GKN's most profitable
and stable
segment, are positive. While flat defence spending in GKN's key
markets will
curtail defence-related top-line growth, this is mitigated by
expected continued
strong growth in the commercial airline business in 2015 and
beyond. GKN
Aerospace has an order backlog of over GBP10bn. Fitch believes
that an aerospace
EBITDA margin of 15%, which was achieved in 2013, is sustainable
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action may occur if GKN achieves a minimum FCF
of 2% of
revenues, FFO-based lease-adjusted gross leverage comfortably
below 2x, cash
flow from operations to sales of 8.5% and sustained EBITDAR
margin of 13%.
Downward rating pressure may result if FFO-based lease-adjusted
gross leverage
increases above 2.5x, FCF is negative and large debt-funded
acquisitions and/or
aggressive shareholder returns weaken the company's financial
flexibility.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Eric Vogeler
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 243
Supervisory Analyst
Tom Chruszcz
Director
+48 22 338 6294
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16
Warsaw 00-103
Committee Chair
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 933 238 411
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
