(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar's (GCC) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
Positive from Stable. Fitch also affirms GCC's Long-Term IDR at
'BB-',
Short-Term IDR at 'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the IDRs of GCC's central
bank, Banco de
Credito Social Cooperativo, S.A. (BCC) and GCC's largest
cooperative bank,
Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this Rating Action Commentary.
GCC is not a legal entity, but a cooperative banking group. Its
19 credit
cooperatives and BCC are bound by a mutual support mechanism
under which members
mutualise 100% of profits and have a cross-support mechanism for
capital and
liquidity. Accordingly, Fitch assigns the same IDRs to the group
members.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VR
GCC's IDRs and VR reflect the group's poor asset quality, the
vulnerability of
its capital to unreserved problem assets and the challenge the
group faces to
improve its core banking profitability. They also factor in its
adequate funding
and liquidity profile.
The Positive Outlook on GCC's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectations that
GCC's problem asset volume will continue to decline in line with
recent trends,
driven by larger recoveries and economic growth in Spain above
the eurozone
average. This will reduce capital vulnerability to unreserved
problem assets.
GCC's non-performing loan ratio remains high by national and
international
standards. However, it improved to 13.6% at end-2016, as
recoveries, write-offs,
sales and foreclosures outpaced new non-performing loans. The
problem assets
ratio including foreclosed assets was 18.7% at end-2016. Fitch
expects
asset-quality metrics to continue to improve due to further
recovery of the
Spanish economy and the stabilisation of the domestic property
market.
At end-2016 GCC's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) and fully loaded
Common Equity Tier 1
ratios were acceptable at 10.8% and 11%, respectively. However,
unreserved
problem assets accounted for 176% of FCC, highlighting the
bank's vulnerability
to unexpected asset quality shocks.
GCC's earnings were modest in 2016 and affected by EUR200
million provisions for
interest rate floors. Profits have relied on non-recurrent items
in recent
years, mainly capital gains from the sale of government debt
securities. GCC
will be challenged to improve its core banking profitability.
The group intends
to increase lending to the SME and consumer sectors and enhance
fee-income
generation, which, combined with lower funding costs and cost
control, should
support earnings.
GCC's funding structure is adequate for the group's business
model, as loans are
mainly funded with retail deposits. However, ECB funding remains
higher than at
peers and is largely used to finance the government bonds
portfolio. The bank's
liquidity position is acceptable in the context of relatively
modest upcoming
debt maturities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
GCC's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no longer rely
on receiving
full extraordinary support from the sovereign if GCC becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that
is likely to
require senior creditors to participate in losses, instead of or
ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BCC's subordinated debt is notched down once from the group's VR
for loss
severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to
senior unsecured
debt. These securities are subordinated to all senior unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The ratings could be upgraded if GCC continues to reduce the
stock of problem
assets and builds additional loss-absorption buffers, resulting
in a reduction
of its capital's vulnerability to unreserved problem assets.
Improved earnings
from its banking business would also be rating positive. A
negative asset
quality shock, lack of further credible reduction of problem
assets or a
material weakening of profitability, although not envisaged by
Fitch, would be
rating negative.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
domestic banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated notes' rating is sensitive to changes to GCC's
VR, which drives
BCC's Long-Term IDR. The rating is also sensitive to a widening
of notching if
Fitch's view of the probability of non-performance increases
relative to the
probability of the group failing, as captured by its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo, S.A.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B+'
Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avenida Diagonal 601
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Sanchez
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1221
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 71
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021887
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001