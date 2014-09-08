(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s (R&F) Outlook to Stable from Positive and affirmed the China-based property developer's Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'. The agency has also affirmed R&F's senior unsecured rating at 'BB'. The Outlook was revised following the company's substantial land acquisitions in 2013 for which the company will have to pay land premiums of as much as CNY43bn. This raised its leverage at mid-2014 to above 40%, the previous level at which Fitch would consider negative rating action. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the overall financial profile is likely to stabilise on the back of higher cash collection and less land banking in 2H2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS Substantial Land Acquisition: The company is estimated to have spent CNY20bn (vs CNY42bn of contracted sales) in 2013 and CNY18bn (vs CNY26bn of contracted sales) in 1H14 on land acquisitions. With more than half of its contracted sales used to buy land, R&F's leverage, the ratio of net debt to adjusted inventory, climbed to around 58% at mid-2014 from 37% at end-2012. Fitch expects leverage to fall below 50% at end-2014, based on the company's sales target of CNY60bn for the year and conservative land banking guidance for 2H14. Diversified Funding but Substantial Perpetuals: The company has diversified funding channels, including offshore and onshore bonds, trust loans, offshore bank loans, which provide it with financial flexibility. However, this is counterbalanced by the company's decision to issue more perpetual securities, which raised the perpetual securities outstanding to CNY15.6bn at mid-2014 from CNY1bn at end-2013. Fitch estimates the effective maturities of these securities at less than five years and treats them as 100% debt, which raises R&F's total debt substantially compared with the level reported by the company. In addition, the interest on the perpetual securities is higher than the rate the company pays on its senior unsecured debt. Superior Margins: Even with the difficult property market and no major sales of commercial properties recognised in 1H14, R&F managed to chalk up a gross profit margin for property development of 36%, which was higher than its peers'. Its EBITDA margin narrowed to 20% from 26% a year earlier because only CNY10bn of revenue was recognised. Fitch expects the full-year EBTIDA margin to improve to around 30% in the next 24 months given its large land bank and recognition of more sales of commercial properties. National Presence: R&F has a well-balanced nationwide land bank, of which 39% by sales value is located in first-tier cities and 38% in second-tier cities. There is no over-concentration in any one city and even Guangzhou, where R&F first established its business, accounted for only 12% of sales value in the land bank at mid-2014. The diversification helps reduce uncertainties inherent in local policies and local economies. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Net debt/adjusted inventory below 40% on a sustained basis. -Contracted sales/gross debt above 1.25x (2013: 0.7x) on a sustained basis, while maintaining current scale. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -EBITDA margin below 25% on a sustained basis. -Net debt/adjusted inventory over 50% on a sustained basis. -Contracted sales/gross debt below 0.7x on a sustained basis. -Substantial decrease in business scale. 