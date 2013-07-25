(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Indonesia-based PT Ivo
Mas Tunggal's (IMT) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its
National Long-Term
Rating has been affirmed at 'AA (idn)'.
Key Rating Drivers
Improved funding access: The Outlook revision reflects the
improved access of
majority shareholder Golden Agri Resources (GAR) to debt and
capital markets,
following successful issuance in 2012 by GAR and subsidiaries of
close to USD1bn
of debt. This suggests that bond investors are no longer averse
to the group due
to its history of debt restructuring, which had in the past
constrained its
ability to raise borrowings. Fitch views GAR's improved funding
access is a
direct benefit to its subsidiaries, including IMT, as they
mostly rely on
intercompany loans for expansion plans.
Strong parental linkage: The ratings continue to reflect IMT's
strong strategic
and operational linkages with GAR. IMT contributes about 25% of
the group's
annual crude palm oil (CPO) production and planted area. IMT
also channels
export sales through the group's trading arm, Golden Agri
International while
GAR extends intercompany loans and seconds key executives to
IMT.
Acquisition completed: IMT has completed acquisition of three
new plantations in
Kalimantan, adding 23,460 hectares to its existing plantation
portfolio . Given
their average plantation age of about four to five years,
management expects
these new plantations to start contributing materially in the
next 24 months,
and to improve the overall plantation age to 15.9 years from
17.4 years
previously. This acquisition will also provide IMT with
medium-term growth
stability, especially in light of increasingly limited
acquisition
opportunities.
Downstream capacity underway: IMT will start commercial
operation of its
refinery in 2015, with about a 900,000 ton/year production
capacity. Management
estimates up to 70% of internally-produced CPO will be further
processed into
refined products, which will significantly alter the company's
product mix from
mostly upstream palm oil products such as CPO and palm kernel
oil. Fitch views
this change positively, as it will enhance the group's
operational integration
and result in reduced costs due to lower export tax on refined
products.
Cyclical risks: The ratings are constrained by the inherent
cyclicality of CPO
as a commodity. The group's large operating scale and
established downstream
operation help to mitigate the risks, as they provide economies
of scale and
stabilise profitability margins. The rating also takes comfort
from GAR's
demonstrated capacity and willingness to lend financial support
to IMT, given
IMT's important contribution to the group.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Evidence weakening linkages to GAR.
-Downgrade of GAR's rating.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Upgrade of GAR's rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 29026410
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower Lt.20
Jl Jend Sudirman Kav 79
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' and 'Parent
and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage' both dated 8 August 2012, and 'National Ratings
Criteria' dated
19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.