(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ingram
Micro Inc.'s (Ingram
Micro) IDR at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also revised Ingram Micro's
Rating Outlook to
Stable from Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable
reflects the following
considerations:
--Fitch lowered Ingram Micro's outlook to Negative following its
announced
intent to acquire Brightpoint Inc. (Brightpoint) in 2012. The
Outlook revision
at the time was based on expectations for higher leverage
resulting from the
partially debt financed transaction and material execution risks
inherent in the
integration;
--The acquisition was completed in October 2012 and
Brightpoint's business has
shown signs of stabilizing. Despite revenue declines of roughly
20%, which had
been expected, EBIT margins have risen modestly over the prior
year. Ingram has
incurred restructuring charges of roughly $11mm thus far related
to the
Brightpoint acquisition and expects to generate $55 million in
cost savings by
year end 2014 post integration;
-- Ingram's core business has performed well over the past year
with revenue up
4.7% in the LTM. EBITDA margins of 1.5% over the LTM are flat
including a minor
positive impact from the inclusion of the higher margin
Brightpoint business;
--Ingram has made slow but steady progress in correcting the
operational issues
which caused it to lose share in the Australian market in 2012.
Revenue in
Australia increased 9% in first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) over the
prior year period.
Ingram Micro expects operations to return to profitability by
year end;
--Fitch does not expect Ingram Micro to pursue similar sized
debt financed deals
in the foreseeable future. Further, Fitch expects Ingram Micro
to use free cash
flow for modest debt reduction over the next year.
Brightpoint still has significant exposure to RIM and Nokia as
suppliers which
could negatively impact the business over time. However, Ingram
Micro's
logistics business with carriers has remained stable since the
acquisitionThis
logistics business could be in position to grow over time with
the support of
Ingram Micro's global scale and position in the market. Ingram
views the
mobility market as a key opportunity going forward, which if
successful should
help support the credit. Conversely, Ingram Micro could pursue
additional
acquisitions to bolster its position in the market, particularly
if growth from
Brightpoint does not materialize. While Fitch does not expect
this scenario at
the present time, it could negatively impact Ingram Micro's
rating if it does
occur.
Ratings strengths include:
--Ingram Micro's scale of operations including its global
footprint, financial
capability and breadth of product offering, which provides a
competitive
advantage and a moderate barrier to entry;
--Importance of the wholesale distribution model for original
equipment
manufacturers (OEMs), particularly for serving the
small-to-medium business
(SMB) market.
Rating concerns continue to center on:
--Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global
economic
conditions;
--Potential for the use of free cash flow and/or debt issuance
for acquisitions
or for shareholder-friendly actions;
--Low-margin and high working capital nature of the wholesale
distribution model
which can lead to volatility in profitability and free cash
flow, although
working capital has historically provided a substantial source
of liquidity
during cyclical downturns.
Liquidity was solid as of March 31, 2013 and consisted primarily
of $563 million
in cash and cash equivalents, an undrawn $940 million senior
unsecured revolving
credit facility expiring September 2016 and approximately $230
million of
capacity under a $675 million North American accounts receivable
securitization
program which expires November 2015. Ingram Micro also has
several additional
committed and uncommitted receivable financing facilities which
can provide
further significant liquidity.
Total debt as of March 31, 2013 was approximately $1.2 billion
and consisted
principally of $445 million outstanding under the aforementioned
North American
accounts receivable facility, $300 million 5.25% senior
unsecured notes maturing
in 2017 and $298 million in 5% senior unsecured notes maturing
2022. In
addition, Ingram Micro has $142 million outstanding under
various uncommitted
off-balance sheet accounts receivable sales agreements which
Fitch includes in
its adjusted debt calculations.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Ingram Micro with a
Stable Outlook:
-- Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--$940 million senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes maturing 2017 at
'BBB-'; and
--$300 million 5% senior unsecured notes maturing 2022 at
'BBB-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--A significant decline in revenue or profitability at the newly
acquired
Brightpoint business;
--Overall operating margin compression at Ingram Micro due to
competitive
threats or execution missteps;
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
--Absent greater diversification from higher margin businesses,
Fitch does not
expect Ingram's rating to rise above current levels.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Paraschac, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0746
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jamie Rizzo, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Committee Chairperson
John Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Rating Technology Companies' (Aug. 9, 2012);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Technology Companies
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
