(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intralot S.A's
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook has been
revised to Stable from
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The Stable Outlook reflects our belief that Intralot's
underlying business model
and financial trends appear to have stabilised, underpinned by
steady recurring
contracted revenues and cash-flow generation. We view
management's attempts to
rebalance the portfolio over the past year positively, while the
planned sale of
its Oceania business, whilst not seen as critical to steer
Intralot's credit
profile, has been delayed due to circumstances beyond its
control.
Despite the improvement seen in FY16 Intralot's high gross
leverage remains not
fully aligned with a 'B+' rating, but the business profile is
commensurate with
a 'BB' rating category for the sector. The solid business risk
profile together
with a weaker financial profile supports Intralot's IDR at 'B+'.
In its
assessment Fitch estimates that Intralot will maintain a
conservative financial
structure. Any evidence of a deteriorating operating
environment, contracts not
renewing or renewing on worse terms, unexpected cash leakages,
or weakening of
liquidity will be negative for the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recurring Contracted Revenue Base: Intralot's credit profile
benefits from more
than 85% of revenues recurring and contracted up until 2021,
with only three
contracts up for renewal in 2018. The fall in EBITDA margin
appears to have
stabilised and we expect this to improve to 13.7% in 2017.
However due to high
switching costs, we expect many of the contracts to be renewed,
although we
continue to believe these could be on lower margins in future
and may require a
higher renewal fee. EBIT margins are now above the minimum
threshold of 7%
supporting the 'B+' rating.
Weak Free Cash Flows: We expect free cash flow (FCF) to be
negative in 2017 and
2018, bottoming at -1.8% in 2018 due to one-off investments and
some renewal
fees and then to turn positive thereafter. FCF can be volatile
as a result of
upfront investments related to new contracts of contract
renewals; however this
does contribute to a steady operating cash-flow generation due
to its recurring
profit stream as a key credit support.
Leverage Declines From 2015 Peak: Fitch expects funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted gross leverage to remain high at about 6.0x in 2017 and
2018. Our
base-case projections do not factor in any proceeds from the
sale of Oceania.
This level of gross leverage is not commensurate with a 'B+'
rating which
indicates low financial headroom. However, FFO adjusted net
leverage remains
within our sensitivity guidance for the rating below 4.5x. We
anticipate some
deleveraging from the group's underlying operating performance,
but the
potential sale of Oceania or other assets could still be used to
accelerate the
debt reduction process.
Reputable Gaming Operator, Technology Supplier: Intralot has
established itself
in the international gaming sector as a reputable provider of,
among other
products, systems to manage lotteries through software platforms
and hardware
terminals, and in betting, a large algorithm-based sportsbook.
This has enabled
it to win important contracts for the supply of technology and
the management of
lotteries in the US and Greece and for sports betting in Turkey
and Germany.
Positive Scope for Growth: The gradual liberalisation of gaming
markets,
governments' keenness on finding ways to raise tax proceeds and
the increasing
supply of new games, should all provide increasing opportunities
for Intralot.
The company should be able to leverage on its experience and
reputation and also
benefit from the limited number of reputable suppliers in the
industry, allowing
the group to expand into new geographies. Intralot is also well
positioned to
benefit from opportunities in the US.
Limited Linkage with Greece: Intralot generates only less than
10% of its EBITDA
in Greece (rated 'CCC'). We view Greece's low sovereign rating
as neutral for
Intralot's ratings given its contractual requirement to maintain
large portions
of its cash outside Greek banks. In the event of a sovereign
default, including
Greece's exit from the euro - a scenario that we do not
currently envisage - the
company has contingency plans in place that it could complete
within three
months. Intralot's wide geographic diversification of its
business and lack of
meaningful reliance on Greek banks for funding mitigates its
exposure to Greece
and other countries with 'b' economic environment.
Above-Average Recovery Expectations: In our bespoke
going-concern recovery
analysis we look at Intralot's 2016 EBITDA of EUR106 million
(after deducting
attributable EBITDA to minority interests) and this is further
discounted to
arrive at an estimated post-restructuring EBITDA available to
creditors of
around EUR84.8 million. We apply a conservative distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple of
4.5x to Intralot's wholly owned operations.
We also estimate EUR100 million of additional value stemming
from minority
interests, mainly from emerging markets. In terms of
distribution of value, all
unsecured debt would recover 58% in the event of default
consistent with an
'RR3' and an instrument rating of 'BB-', one notch above the
IDR.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Intralot is positioned well in the 'B' rating category compared
to its peers.
The main differentiating factor being its visibility of revenue
from recurring
contracted EBITDA. Intralot has smaller revenue and EBITDA than
Ladbrokes,
William Hill, IGT, and Scientific Games. However, it does have
good geographic
diversification and benefits from the more profitable emerging
markets. It also
has an established position in the US, and is well placed for
potential future
growth opportunities. Compared to peers at the 'B' rating level,
Intralot has
certain differentiating characteristics, such as the
abovementioned contracted
EBITDA and specialist supplier technology expertise.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue growth of 2% in 2017, accelerating in 2018 and 2019
underpinned by new
contracts and some organic growth;
- EBITDA margin remaining steady at between 13.5% and 14.0%;
- rental expenses lower as a result of leases associated with
expiring
contracts;
- minority profits fully paid out fully as dividends, EUR39
million in 2017,
EUR44 million in 2018;
- capex higher in 2017 and 2018 due to contract renewals and
investments in new
contracts which we assume will be partially funded by debt
drawdowns;
- we forecast capex falling back towards about EUR45-50 million
per annum from
2019;
- no common dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Revenue growth and steady profitability supported by a
stronger return on
capital on existing and future contracts with limited capex
outlays
- FFO adjusted net leverage reducing sustainably below 3.0x (or
FFO gross lease
adjusted leverage below 4.0x), with cash deposited predominantly
at investment
grade-rated counterparties
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x, unaided by favourable
interest carry
- Evidence of sustained positive FCF generation in the low to
mid-single digits
of sales.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Evidence that new contracts or renewals are occurring at
materially less
favourable conditions for Intralot, resulting in continuing weak
EBIT margins of
under 7%, large upfront concession fees or capex outlays (2016:
8.2%)
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 4.5x (or FFO
adjusted gross
leverage above 5.5x) (FY16: 4.3x and 5.6x respectively)
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x (2016: 1.8x)
-Material reduction in liquidity without a commensurate
reduction in gross debt
levels
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity Following Refinancing: At end-2016,
Intralot had EUR164
million of cash on its balance sheet, of which about 7% was
deposited in Greek
banks, and around EUR65 million of undrawn availability under
committed
facilities. This was sufficient for liquidity purposes with no
significant debt
maturity until 2019, when the term facilities mature, while the
two bonds
(totalling EUR500 million) mature during 2021. During the start
of 2017,
Intralot drew EUR15 million under its RCF with respect to the
new Amelco
partnership.
In response to the Greek debt crisis and to protect its
liquidity position,
Intralot fully drew on its syndicated revolving credit facility
(RCF; EUR120
million of EUR200 million facility) maturing May 2017. This was
replaced by a
new EUR225 million syndicated facility maturing in 2019 (RCF
EUR86 million, term
loan EUR99 million and standby RCF EUR40 million) following the
successful
placement of the EUR250 million unsecured notes in September
2016 extending
maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Intralot S.A.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable (previously
Negative)
Intralot Capital Luxembourg S.A.
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'/RR3';
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1298
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Regular minority dividends adjustments: We deduct the estimated
amount of
recurring dividends paid to / dividends received from minorities
of EUR41
million (2016) from our calculation of FFO.
Leases: Although operating leases are modest, Fitch has adjusted
the debt by
adding 8x of annual operating lease expense related to long term
assets of EUR64
million (2016).
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
