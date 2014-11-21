(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Israel's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive, The Outlook on the Long-term local currency IDR is Stable. The Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' and 'A+' respectively. The issue ratings on Israel's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A' and 'A+' respectively. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: Medium: Fiscal consolidation has been set back by military operations against Hamas in Gaza in the third quarter. Fitch forecasts a central government deficit of 3.3% of GDP this year, compared with a budgeted target of 2.8% of GDP. Additional military spending is contributing to a widening of the budgeted deficit to 3.4% of GDP in 2015. This will also mean the fiscal expenditure rule is likely to be breached. A tighter budget is planned for 2016, which in Fitch's opinion will be tough without new revenue-raising measures. Government debt is fairly high, at a Fitch-forecast 67.4% of GDP at end-2014. Progress in lowering debt toward the peer median of 48.9% has been disrupted by the Gaza conflict. Financing flexibility is high, with deep and liquid local markets, access to international capital markets, an active diaspora bond programme, and US government guarantees in the event of market disruption. The structure of debt is favourable. The conflict with Hamas and stagnation of the peace process highlight the geopolitical risks that weigh on Israel's ratings. Some neighbouring countries do not formally recognise Israel's existence and there are intermittent conflicts with military groups in surrounding countries and territories. Tensions with Iran are high. The conflict in Syria possess a risk to Israel and to other neighbouring countries that could impact Israel, although direct spillover has so far been negligible. A shift in Israel's future gas export strategy looks set to deepen economic relations with some neighbouring countries. Israel's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:- The external balance sheet is a strength and Fitch forecasts it to improve. Gas production should ensure sustained current account surpluses, which we forecast to average 1.5% of GDP over 2015-2016. Likely large inflows of FDI will further bolster reserves and its net creditor position, which Fitch estimates at 32.4% of GDP at end-2014, compared with the 'A' range median of 8.6% of GDP. Enabling legislation for a sovereign wealth fund, set to receive revenues from 2019, has been approved. We forecast real GDP growth of 2.3% in 2014 despite a period of stagnation in the third quarter. For 2015 and 2016 growth is forecast to average just over 3%, driven by a post-conflict rebound (particularly in tourism), rising investment, a stronger global economy and currency weakness. Damage to capital stock during the recent conflict was minimised by effective missile deterrence. Growth volatility is lower than peers. Inflation is currently negative, but looks set to return to within the authorities' preferred range of 1%-3% during 2015 due to currency depreciation and a pick-up in economic activity. Israel's well-developed institutions and education system have led to a diverse and advanced economy. Human development and GDP per capita are well above the peer medians and the business environment promotes innovation. A buoyant high-tech sector has driven growth in services exports, which averaged 10.6% over 2010-2013 despite exchange rate strength. Steps are being taken to tackle structural weaknesses. The employment rate among ultra-orthodox men and Arab women has risen (to 30.5% and 44.5% in 2013, from 23.4% and 40.4% in 2008, respectively), partly in response to government initiatives, holding down wage inflation. Concentration of ownership in the private sector is being addressed, though introducing new players in some sectors is complicated by Israel's fairly small and isolated market. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action are: -Sustained progress in reducing the public debt/GDP ratio towards the category peer median level -A sustained easing in geopolitical risk The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action are: -A sustained deterioration of the public debt/GDP ratio -A serious worsening of geopolitical risk KEY ASSUMPTIONS Current regional conflicts and tensions are assumed to continue, but their impact on Israel is not expected to worsen materially. Fitch does not expect a military conflict between Israel and Iran. Fitch assumes the civil war in Syria will continue without seriously destabilising neighbouring states or directly spilling over into Israel. Renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza is not ruled out, despite the serious degradation of the latter's military capacity. The tolerance of the rating and Outlook depends on the economic and fiscal implications of any conflict. Fitch does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the Palestinians. Gas supply and associated revenues from the Tamar field are assumed to be in line with the authorities' assumptions. Fiscal and export revenues from gas will be low over the forecast period of 2014-2016. 