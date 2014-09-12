(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Province of Venice - Rating Action Report here MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Italian Province of Venice's Outlook to Stable from Negative. It has also affirmed the province's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The rating action also affects the province's senior unsecured debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects a similar action on Italy (see ' Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Stable, Affirms at 'BBB+'' dated 25 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation of satisfactory operating performance, supported by Venice's wealthy economy and spending control, as well as by a continued balanced budget, despite expected additional budgetary pressure stemming from national fiscal adjustment. Upon transformation into a metropolitan city from 2016, Venice should benefit from additional tax leeway, particularly with regard to introducing new taxes, such as a levy on port and airport transits. The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High: Institutional Framework: Venice's ratings are capped by those of the sovereign (BBB+/Stable). As the province will be transformed into a metropolitan city without elected officials from the beginning of 2016 (one year later than other metropolitan cities), Fitch believes that associated changes in responsibilities (including inter-municipal services, including transport, water and waste collection) and funding sources, which are still primarily reliant on automobile-related taxes, will not have a major impact on the budget. Venice's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers: Finance: Fitch expects Venice to post an operating balance of EUR9m in 2014, yielding an 8% operating margin, in line with 2013 (operating margin in 2013 would have risen to 14% if extra dividend paid by the airport company SAVE was included). This is based on a resilient revenue structure and cost containment almost offsetting additional state cuts of EUR6m. Fitch believes that state cuts being phased in within the framework of the 2015-2016 spending review will be compensated by residual tax leeway (on car registration tax) and by further cost rationalisation (due to the expiration of elected bodies). This will lead to a gradual increase in the operating margin to 10% over the medium term, allowing Venice to maintain a balanced budget and a debt servicing coverage of 1.5x. In Fitch's forecast, annual EUR10m-EUR15m capex, mostly focused on non-deferrable maintenance of schools and roads, will be funded by non-debt resources, including a free fund balance of EUR11m as of end-2013. Debt and Liquidity: Debt should continue declining to EUR40m by 2016 from EUR69m in 2013, with a debt-to-current balance of five years, below the average life of its debt of eight years. This will be driven by Venice's asset disposal plan (of stakes and real estate) and its zero-borrowing policy. Although 50% of the province's debt carries floating rates, Fitch does not expect a shock increase in interest rate would meaningfully affect the budget as the amount of debt is low relative to the budget size High collection rates on taxes and fees will allow Venice to maintain a sound liquidity position, which in 2013 was about EUR60m, covering debt service requirements by 3.5x. Economy: Although the unemployment rate could rise to 10% in 2014-2015 from 8%-9% in 2012-2013, the wealthy local economy, as indicated by a per capita GDP that is 15% above the EU28 average, shields Venice's tax proceeds from sharp fluctuations. Despite stagnant GDP so far in 2014, Fitch expects the operating margin to benefit from Venice's resilient taxes, mainly concentrated in the auto sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade would be contingent on a similar action on the sovereign ratings, provided that Venice continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations. Failure to control spending in the run-up to the transformation to a metropolitan city, translating into debt service coverage of below 1x, could prompt a downgrade. A sovereign downgrade would also result in the same action on Venice. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 879087 216 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 879087 203 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria' dated 23 April 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 