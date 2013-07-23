(Repeat for additional susbcribers)

July 23

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Italian insurer ITAS Mutua's (ITAS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to Stable from Negative and affirmed it at 'BBB'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The revision of the Outlook reflects ITAS's larger scale after the completion of the 2010-2012 three-year plan and associated reduced cost base.

The IFS rating reflects the company's stronger capital adequacy and improving net profitability in 2012. Offsetting this, ITAS's underwriting performance is still unprofitable and the company has large exposure to the eurozone debt crisis through its holdings of Italian sovereign and bank debt (around 4x consolidated shareholders' funds).

ITAS's three-year plan ended in 2012. Through this plan, ITAS pursued a strategy that resulted in above-market-average growth, in particular in non-life insurance. This consumed solvency capital but strengthened the franchise and the company's ability to withstand non-recurring events (eg the earthquake in Emilia-Romagna in 2012) and reduced the cost base as percentage of premiums. However, growth is expected to continue and ITAS targets around 10% compound annual non-life growth until 2015. Fitch expects ITAS to exercise strong underwriting discipline in acquiring new business.

Trading conditions in the Italian non-life market have continued to improve since 2009 and 2010, when operating performance was weak. Insurers have responded, increasing premium rates at renewals, but the macroeconomic environment remains challenging due to recessionary effects. ITAS was in part able to profit from the recovery of the motor business in Italy. However, the company's combined ratio was 103.3% at end-2012 - slightly worse than the 102.7% recorded in 2011 and still at an unprofitable level. Reduced acquisition costs and expenses failed to offset adverse claims experience, although this was negatively affected by natural catastrophes (notably the earthquake in Emilia-Romagna in 2012) - around 130 bps.

Fitch considers ITAS's regulatory solvency at end-2012 to be strong for the current rating level. Nonetheless, the solvency margin is sensitive to changes in values of Italian government bonds and Fitch anticipates that some capital will be used to fund growth until 2015. Fitch expects ITAS to maintain a capital position at least commensurate with the 'BBB' category.

Fitch considers ITAS's investment policy as prudent, with 77% of the investments consisting of fixed income instruments. Exposure to equity investments also remains low, which Fitch views positively. However, the quality of the asset allocation continues to be negatively affected by the large exposure to sovereign debt issued by the Republic of Italy, which ITAS holds to match its Italian life liabilities. This exposure puts negative pressure on ITAS's rating. ITAS Vita's profitability recovered strongly in 2012. This was a result of the narrowing of credit spreads on Italian government bonds as well as declining lapse rates and positive net inflows in H212, which Fitch views positively.

RATING SENSITIVITES

A two or more notches downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of ITAS's rating. The rating could also be downgraded if the macroeconomic conditions in Italy deteriorate to such an extent that it would result in losses on ITAS's financial assets.

Other key rating triggers for a downgrade of ITAS's rating include the consolidated group's combined ratio deteriorating to above the level recorded during 2011-2012 (around 102%), or regulatory solvency falling below 130% for a prolonged period of time.

Conversely, if Italy's sovereign rating was upgraded, ITAS's ratings could also be upgraded if net profitability and strong capital ratios were maintained. Greater scale and diversification through profitable growth, a combined ratio that remains below 100% or below the market average, and robust group regulatory solvency (no lower than 175%) could also lead to an upgrade.

Established in 1821, ITAS is the oldest Italian insurance company. It is predominantly a local non-life insurer with a significant position in the Trentino Alto Adige region in north-east Italy. It also distributes life products through ITAS Vita. The ITAS Group is the 14th-largest insurer in Italy. Total group gross written premiums in 2012 were EUR553m.