(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC's (JLR) Outlook to Positive
from Stable. The
agency has also affirmed JLR's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'BB-'.
The change in Outlook to Positive reflects JLR's continued
strong operational
performance and Fitch's expectation that the company will
maintain its robust
financial profile, despite a period of heavy investment in its
transition to
become a higher volume premium manufacturer. The Positive
Outlook indicates
that an upgrade could occur over the next 24 months if JLR
continues to maintain
its profitability, generate positive free cash flow (FCF) and
increase its
breadth and volume of products. The successful execution of the
Jaguar XE
compact sedan model is seen as a key part of this.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Products Drive Profitability: We expect JLR's sales and
profitability to
continue to be robust in the financial year ending 31 March 2015
(FY15) and
FY16, supported by a strong product pipeline and healthy global
demand for
premium vehicles. We expect JLR to maintain margins above 8% in
FY15-16 despite
increased costs associated with elevated capex and heightened
competition.
Retail volumes in FY14 rose 16% from the previous year on strong
sales of the
Range Rover Evoque, New Range Rover Sport and the Jaguar XJ, XF
and F-Type. A
richer product and geographic mix contributed to the increase in
the EBIT margin
to 11.7% from 10.8% in FY13. The improvements continued into
1QFY15, with retail
volumes increasing by 22% from a year earlier and EBIT margins
rising to 15.9% -
albeit slightly boosted by a positive currency effect - from
10.9% in 1QFY14.
Limited Scale, Product Diversity: Limited scale and product
diversity continue
to constrain JLR's business profile as these factors raise the
risk of
volatility of earnings and cash flow. However, we recognise that
JLR's current
heavy investments, if successfully executed, will increase its
product breadth
and volume over the medium term.
Expansion Phase, Elevated Capex: We expect JLR's investments in
capacity
expansion, engine manufacturing, vehicle architecture and new
technologies to
meet carbon dioxide emission requirements will contribute to
negative FCF in
FY15-16, despite strong cash flows from operations. Management
has indicated
capex of GBP3.5bn-3.7bn in FY15, a material increase from
previous guidance, and
we have further assumed capex of at least GBP3bn in FY16, with
continued modest
dividends.
Tightening carbon dioxide emission requirements in both
developed and developing
countries remain a challenge for JLR, as with most automakers.
As JLR's product
portfolio is currently weighted towards larger, less fuel
efficient luxury SUVs,
a broadening of its product line to include compact, more fuel
efficient models
(such as the Jaguar XE) should reduce its exposure to the risk
of changing
environmental legislation.
Robust Financial Profile, Liquidity: We expect JLR to maintain a
strong
financial profile and robust liquidity buffer in FY15-16,
despite elevated
capex. We expect funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross
leverage and
net leverage to remain below 1.5x and 0.5x respectively (FY14:
0.7x and 0.03x)
and cash flow from operations/adjusted debt to remain above 80%
(FY14: 145%). At
1QFY15, JLR had cash and cash equivalents of GBP1.87bn (FY14:
GBP2.26bn) and a
committed undrawn revolving credit facility of GBP1.29bn
maturing 2016/18,
against short-term maturities of GBP168m.
Improved Geographic Mix: JLR is benefitting from a richer
geographic mix, with
over 45% of its sales by volume now going to developing markets
and 55% to
mature markets. JLR's sales volumes in China have risen rapidly
over the last
four years, contributing to the improved mix, such that China
formed 24% of
JLR's total vehicle sales by volume in FY14 (FY11: 12%). JLR has
maintained
healthy margins and increased market share in China, despite
intensified
competition, and is the fourth-largest automaker in the premium
segment by sales
volume, after Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Chinese authorities'
recent anti-monopoly
investigations aimed primarily at luxury foreign carmakers,
including on JLR is
slightly concerning, although Fitch does not expect it to have a
material impact
on JLR's overall credit profile.
Favourable Premium Car Outlook: While the premium segment will
continue to
outperform the volume market over the medium term, we expect
increased
competition within certain regions and premium sub-segments.
Premium sales
globally have been resilient to the economic slowdown, with
underlying demand
for premium vehicles remaining high in both developed and
developing markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to a
rating upgrade include:
- Sustained positive FCF, combined with EBIT margin of at least
7%;
- A strengthening of the product portfolio (breadth and volume)
and successful
implementation of the current expansion phase, a key part of
which is the
successful launch and execution of the Jaguar XE compact sedan
model.
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to a
change in the Outlook to Stable include:
- Failure to strengthen the breadth and volume of the product
portfolio;
- Significant deterioration in key credit metrics including FFO
adjusted net
leverage above 2.5x and or a material weakening of JLR's
liquidity position;
- Problems with operational execution and/or decreasing market
share.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
