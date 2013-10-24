(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has changed Ladbrokes
Plc's (Ladbrokes)
Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its ratings have been affirmed
at Long-term
Issuer Default (IDR) 'BB+, Short-term IDR 'B' and senior
unsecured 'BB+'.
The change of Outlook reflects a contraction of rating headroom
at the current
'BB+' level and heightened risks that trading weaknesses could
affect Ladbrokes'
cash flow generation and leverage. While we expect investments
to turn around
the online business over the medium term, the exercise is
proving more costly
than expected. Also Ladbrokes is increasingly slow at closing
its gap with
competitors. Online exceptional charges and lower online and UK
retail profits
will likely cause negative cash flow and higher leverage than
levels consistent
with the 'BB+' rating for 2013 and, possibly, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker UK Retail
H113 saw a 19.8% reduction in UK retail operating profit. UK
betting has been
subject to adverse race results and race cancellations in H113,
as well as to a
fast pace of innovations from competitors. Content costs from
providers such as
Turf TV have also risen during the year. While UK machine gross
win grew 3.2% in
H113, this was due to a greater number of machines. Gross win
per shop per week
was down 1% during the period, and machines profits which have,
in recent years,
compensated the secular decline of horse betting, are now
stagnating. These are
structural changes that are capping industry participants'
ratings at a low
investment grade level, and have been factored into Ladbrokes'
'BB+' rating.
Digital Business Disappointing
The online gaming business's operating performance has been
disappointing,
particularly when compared with main competitor William Hill
Plc. Ladbrokes is
near completion of a re-launch of its online unit but has been
faced with
execution challenges such as adoption lag. This has led
management to cut
divisional profit guidance for 2013. Its online gaming offer and
customer
relationship management system should start benefiting in 2014
from a new
product and marketing services agreement with Playtech - a
gaming software,
customer relationship management, marketing and services
specialist - but larger
competitors continue to gain ground in this innovation-led
sector.
New UK Gaming Tax
In the UK a change from VAT to machine games duty (MGD) has seen
an increase in
tax incurred on machines in stores in H113. Offsetting this
increase in tax,
Fitch expects new store openings (73 net openings in H113) and a
more effective
liability management system should deliver higher operating
margins for the UK
operations. In addition a likely new gaming tax in 2014 for
online gaming
should, following some temporary disruption, ensure a fairer tax
environment for
industry players such as Ladbrokes as opposed to smaller
competitors based in
offshore tax locations.
Leverage to Reduce Slowly
Fitch predicts an increase in leverage to up to 3.5x (on a funds
from operations
(FFO) net adjusted leverage basis) for FY13, before falling to
2.9x-3.1x by 2015
at the latest on renewed free cash flow (FCF) generation. This
is provided that
no significant debt-funded acquisition takes place. Fitch
considers 3.0x as the
maximum leverage compatible with the 'BB+' rating given the
current degree of
business risks.
Possible M&A
Opportunities created by a liberalising European gaming industry
and the scope
for the development of online gaming make further M&A possible.
However,
Ladbrokes has been cautious towards M&A transactions entailing
legal risks.
Lower Forecasts
Fitch has revised its projections to factor in weaker UK retail
profits, slower
growth from gaming machines and the 2013 exceptional charges.
Fitch projects
that FCF in 2013 will be negative, but could improve in 2014 if
the online unit
starts to see stronger performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook
being revised to
Stable include:
-Strengthened operations with an established competitive profile
in online
gaming and a stabilised UK retail business.
-FFO adjusted net leverage falling to 3.0x or below
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-FCF remaining in the low single digits as a % of sales
-FFO adjusted net leverage staying persistently higher than
3.0x, due to poor
trading at any given time, or due to M&A for over 12-18 months.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia SpA
V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.