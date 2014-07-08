(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Marston's Issuer plc's (Marston's) class A and B notes to Stable from Negative and affirmed their ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The transaction is a securitisation of both managed and tenanted pubs operated by Marston's comprising 281 (including the six recently transferred) managed pubs (representing over half of Marston's plc's managed pubs) and 1,155 tenanted pubs (close to 100%). The rating actions reflect the on-going strong performance of the managed pub division, gradual improvement in both tenanted estate quality, through targeted disposals, and operating performance, through Retail Agreement (RA) conversions, in addition to prepayment-led deleveraging. The Stable Outlook is also supported by the on-going economic recovery in the UK. KEY RATING DRIVERS EBITDA performance has been slightly above Fitch's base case (by 0.4%) and little changed from previous year, with trailing 12 months to April 2014 EBITDA of GBP128.5m. The overall flat EBITDA masked a continuation of recent trends within both estates, with managed growing by 5.4% despite a 1.3% decline in the average number of pubs, and tenanted declining by 4.3% (mainly caused by a 10.8% reduction in the average number of tenanted pubs). Growth within the managed estate continued to be driven by strong food sales, now representing 52% of total 'Destination and Premium' sales at FYE13, up from 49% at FYE12. Despite the overall EBITDA decline within the tenanted estate, the on-going implementation of the current strategy to dispose of weaker performing pubs, maintain the strongest performers in their current format and convert the remainder to the RA franchise style model (giving management more control) is viewed positively by Fitch. There are currently around 600 pubs under RA within the group, with around 550 in the securitised group. Management has further plans to convert approximately another 200 (not accounted for in Fitch's base case), although not on a strict schedule, in addition to disposing of a further 300 tenanted pubs. TTM April 2015 EBITDA is forecast to grow marginally under Fitch's base case by 1.5% to GBP130.4m with margin improving to 31.6% from 30.7%. In the long term Fitch expects EBITDA to grow slightly, with a 22-year CAGR of 0.3% resulting from growth of around 1.0% in the earlier years, followed by a gradual decline. All forecast growth is driven by the managed estate division (now contributing 46% of securitised EBITDA, up from 43.6% a year ago), with a forecast 22-year CAGR of 1.7%, supported by a five-year historical CAGR of around 6% (5.2% on a per pub basis). In contrast to this, tenanted estate EBITDA is forecast to decline 1.4% per annum, reflecting weaker historical growth (five-year CAGR -4.7%, -1.5% on a per pub basis). Notably, it is still too early to judge if the RA rollout will result in a long-term uplift to performance. However, in future years this could start to benefit the tenanted estate division forecasts if profitability continues to improve as a result of the conversions. In relation to forecast metrics for the class A notes, the strong performance of the managed estate division, in addition to the six pubs being recently added to the securitised group (contributing GBP2.5m of EBITDA per annum) and continuing UK economic recovery, has resulted in an improvement in the forecast debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of nearly 0.1x to 1.8x. This, together with the transaction's flat debt profile, supports today's affirmation of the notes. For the class B notes, the improvement in forecast coverage was more substantial as they also benefit from the prepayment of the GBP80m AB1 note in January 2014 (which, in addition to the associated swap breakage cost of GBP24.7m, was fully funded via disposal proceeds from within the securitised group). This prepayment has reduced debt service as well as leverage, with the forecast DSCR rising to just under 1.6x in Fitch's base case from 1.4x. In relation to the proposed statutory code to regulate large tenanted pubcos, the potential impact of the Bill presented to Parliament (25 June 2014) is still unclear but it may be credit negative for some pubco whole business securitisations, at least in the short- to medium-term. However, over the longer term the code could improve the stability of the business model. Notably, Marston's pubs operating under the (franchise style) RA model appear to be included in the current proposal. However, as the RA has no rent component it is not clear at this stage how this model would be regulated under the proposed framework which focuses on fair rent- setting practices. RATING SENSITIVITIES A significant outperformance of the base case due to continuing strong growth in the managed estate division and proven success of the RA model, in addition to further material downsizing of the tenanted estate and consistent deleveraging could lead to a rating upgrade. However, an upgrade in the near term for the class A notes is less likely than the class B notes. The prepayment of the class AB1 improved the debt metrics of the class B notes, bringing them closer to the senior ranking class A notes. Hence, an upgrade of the class B notes is more likely subject to further deleveraging combined with a reduction in exposure to the leased/tenanted sector. On the downside, the ratings could be negatively impacted if performance is significantly below the current base case, due, for instance, to declining food sales in the managed estate (as a result of a continued squeeze in real incomes) and/or even weaker-than-expected performance of tenanted pubs. The inclusion of Marston's RA model in the tenanted pubs' regulation could also negatively impact profitability. GBP123.4m class A1 floating-rate notes due 2020: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP214m class A2 fixed rate notes due 2027: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP200m class A3 fixed-rate notes due 2032: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP211.5m class A4 floating-rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP155m class B fixed-rate notes due 2035: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable 