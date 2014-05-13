(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Russia-based Agribusiness Holding Miratorg LLC's (Miratorg)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the
IDR at 'B'. The
National Long-term rating has been upgraded to 'BBB+(rus)' from
'BBB(rus)'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's
expectation that
Miratorg's free cash flow (FCF) generation will be positive and
strong from
2015, leading to significant deleveraging over the next three
years.
The Positive Outlook also reflects Fitch's view of reduced cash
support from
Miratorg for the unconsolidated poultry and beef projects, as
they become
operational in 2014 and no longer require substantial capex.
Fitch expects
Miratorg will continue to grow and achieve EBITDAR of around
USD600m by 2015
which, together with greater product diversity and improving
credit metrics,
will be more commensurate with a higher rating. In addition the
Positive Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will successfully
refinance its
short-term debt maturing in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weakening but Still Solid Profitability
Miratorg's Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin decreased to 30% in
2013 from 35% in
2012, as higher fodder prices and increased SG&A (selling,
general and
administrative expenses), failed to be passed on to customers
due to falling
prices in Russian meat market. We expect Miratorg's gross margin
to improve in
2014 due to stabilisation of meat prices and cheaper input
costs. However,
EBITDA margin may drop further to around 25% over 2014-2017, as
the company
starts to distribute beef and poultry produced by related
parties - which are
lower margin than internally produced meat - and incurs higher
marketing,
advertising and transportation expenses for more value-added
products.
Nevertheless, Miratorg's EBITDAR profitability should remain
high relative to
non-vertically integrated international peers.
Vertically Integrated Business Model
Miratorg's business covers nearly the entire meat production
process - from crop
growing and fodder production to livestock breeding, meat
processing and product
delivery. This results in lower business risks through control
over the
production cycle. This advantage is, however, offset by limited
diversification
outside of its core pork business. However, we positively view
Miratorg's
ongoing diversification to high value-added semi-finished goods
in the longer
term.
Lower Risks of Related-Party Projects
Although Miratorg has, over the last few years, made progress
towards
simplifying its group structure, two other businesses - poultry
and beef - are
still outside of consolidation scope and have been supported by
Miratorg with
cash and a guarantee on a project finance basis (poultry only).
Contingent
liabilities and possible cash requirements of unconsolidated
projects create
additional risks for Miratorg's operations. However, these risks
are being
reduced as these projects become operational in 2014 following
heavy
investments.
Lower Capex to Drive Deleveraging
We expect Miratorg to cut capex substantially starting from 2015
as major
investment projects are completed. However, working capital
investments are
likely to remain high in 2014 and 2015 to support new capacity
additions. Lower
capex and reduced cash support for off-balance-sheet projects
would allow
Miratorg to generate FCF in at least the high-single digits from
2015 (including
poultry). We therefore expect strong deleveraging in 2015-2017,
despite some
shrinkage in the operating margin.
A positive rating action is predicated on Fitch's modelled
FFO-adjusted leverage
falling to 1.5x by 2017 (2013: 5.3x). However, this calculation
excludes the
effect of debt and profits of guaranteed but not consolidated
projects. Even
after including poultry, we estimate FFO-adjusted leverage would
only be 2.1x by
2017. These leverage metrics, if maintained, along with FFO
fixed charge cover
likely to exceed 3.0x by 2017, would be compatible with a higher
rating which we
at present estimate would not exceed by more than one notch.
Rollover of Major Short-term Maturities
At end-2013 Miratorg's cash, undrawn committed lines and
expected FCF were
insufficient to cover RUB32.5bn short-term debt. However, the
major part of this
debt is represented by maturing working capital facilities,
especially for its
grain-growing business, which are usually of one-year tenor. We
expect Miratorg
to extend these facilities upon maturity due to its strong and
long-standing
relationships with many state-owned Russian banks. We note that
achieving and
maintaining food self-sufficiency remains a key objective of the
Russian
government and we expect that state support for agricultural
producers will be
maintained. Given the current weak bond market environment, we
expect the RUB3bn
bond maturing in July 2014 to be replaced with bank funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to an upgrade
include:
-Gross FFO adjusted leverage sustainably below 3.5x (excluding
poultry)
-FFO fixed charge cover above 3x
-Evidence of positive FCF, diminishing cash support for
off-balance-sheet
projects and management's commitment to a conservative capital
structure
-Refinancing of short-term debt maturities at reasonable terms
Negative: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook
being revised to
Stable include:
-Lack of evidence of deleveraging in FY14 and
higher-than-expected cash support
for outstanding off-balance-sheet projects
Negative: Future developments that could lead to downgrade
include:
-Gross FFO adjusted leverage consistently toward 5x or worse
(excluding poultry)
-FFO fixed charge cover below 2x
-FCF consistently negative driven by, for example, sustainable
deterioration in
EBITDA margin
-Liquidity shortage caused by the limited availability of bank
financing in
relation to short-term maturities or refinancing at more onerous
terms than
expected
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Agri Business Holding Miratorg LLC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Positive
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable
National Long-term rating upgraded to 'BBB+(rus)' from
'BBB(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Positive from Stable
Miratorg Finance LLC
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Local currency senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB+(rus)'
from 'BBB(rus)'
