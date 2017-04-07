(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Moscow
Region's Outlook to
Positive from Stable and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at
'B'. Moscow Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
have been
affirmed at 'BB+'.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the improvement
of the region's
fiscal performance accompanied by sound debt metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch forecasts Moscow Region will record a sound operating
balance at 13%-15%
of operating revenue in 2017-2019, supported by growing tax
revenue, which
contribute about 90% of operating revenue. The region's
operating balance had
been gradually improving over the last two years, to reach 16%
in 2016, up from
an average 10.2% in 2013-2015, as tax revenue growth outpaced
operating
expenditure growth. In 2016, tax revenue increased 14.6% (2015:
7%) due to an
expanding tax base, restored profitability in the financial
sector and higher
excise proceeds.
Fitch expects the region's self-financing capacity will remain
strong over the
medium term. Fitch projects a low deficit before debt of 1%-2%
of total revenue
in 2017-2019 after a surplus of 3.2% in 2016 and a balanced
budget in 2015, as
the region increases investment in infrastructure to 15% of
total expenditure
from 13% in 2016. About 90% of capex will be funded by the
region's current
balance and capital revenue (2015-2016: 100%) and new borrowing
requirements
will be low.
Fitch expects the region's debt metrics will remain strong over
the medium term.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, the region's direct risk will
not exceed 30%
of current revenue in 2017-2019 (2016: 23.4%) and debt servicing
(both interest
and principal repayments) will be comfortably covered by the
operating balance.
In 2016, direct risk payback improved to 1.5 years from 2.1
years in 2015,
supported by sound fiscal performance. This is well below the
region's weighted
average debt maturity, which we estimate to have totalled 3.3
years at end-2016.
In 2016, the region's direct risk stabilised at RUB98.1 billion
(2015: RUB98.4
billion). About half of the risk is bank loans while the
remainder is almost
equally split between bonds and budget loans. The region
diversified its debt
portfolio in 2016 by issuing RUB25 billion seven-year bonds,
which extended 25%
of its debt maturities to 2020-2023.
Nevertheless, its debt maturity profile remains short by
international standards
with material concentration in 2017-2019, when 72% of the risk
is due (RUB70.5
billion). In Fitch's view, the region's refinancing risk is
moderate due to a
low debt burden compared with the region's budget size and high
RUB69.4 billion
liquidity accumulated by Moscow Region on its accounts at
end-2016.
MEDIUM
Moscow Region has a well-diversified economy based on services
and processing
industries. Proximity to the City of Moscow (BBB-/Stable/F3)
supports the
region's wealth and economic indicators, which are strong in the
national
context. According to the region's estimates, GRP increased 0.4%
in 2016 after a
2.9% contraction in 2015. Fitch expects the national economy to
recover in 2017
and projects Russia's GDP to grow 1.4%-2.2% per annum in
2017-2018, which will
be positive for the region's economy. The regional government
expects GRP will
grow 1%-3.6% per year in 2017-2019.
The region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Moscow Region directly and indirectly controls an extensive
public sector,
consisting of more than 100 companies, although their number has
decreased over
the last two years. This creates contingent risk for the
regional budget through
administrative expenses, current subsidies and potential demand
on extraordinary
support to the sector. At present, Fitch does not consider risk
from the sector
to be significant due to the large size of the region's budget
and prudent debt
practice, with no material guarantees provided to the public
sector.
The region's credit profile remains constrained by the weak
institutional
framework for Russian local and regional governments (LRGs),
which has a shorter
record of stable development than many of its international
peers. Weak
institutions lead to lower predictability of Russian LRGs'
budgetary policies,
which are subject to the federal government's continuous
reallocation of revenue
and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintaining a sound operating balance at above 10% of operating
revenue,
accompanied by sound debt metrics, with direct risk-to-current
balance below
average debt maturity could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Director
+7 495 956 24 06
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For Moscow
Region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001