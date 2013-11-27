Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Murmansk region - Rating Action ReportLONDON/FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Murmansk Region's Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also affirmed the region's ratings at Long-term foreign and local currency 'BB', National Long-term 'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High: - Fitch does not expect the region's current balance to return to positive territory in 2013 and 2014; it will likely stay at a negative 2%-3% of current revenue, due to pressure from operating expenditure and deceleration of tax proceeds. In 2012 the region's current balance weakened more sharply than Fitch had expected as it reported a negative 2.3% of current revenue compared with a sound 9.6% in 2011. The reason was weak results at major local taxpayers due to a combination of slower demand and price declines for their core products. - Murmansk's debt burden is low compared with national and international peers despite a rapid increase in debt in 2012-2013. Fitch expects direct risk to increase 42% to RUB12.2bn in 2013, equivalent to 29% of current revenue. Direct risk will continue growing during the next three years, driven by significant deficit before debt variation, but should stay below 50% of current revenue at end-2015. Medium: - The regional economy features a strong industrial base as Murmansk is home to several natural resource development conglomerates. This provides an extensive tax base for the region's budget and the region mostly relies on its own budget revenue, which accounted for 78% of total revenue in 2012; however, tax revenue is highly volatile due to concentration risk. The aggregate contribution of the top 10 taxpayers was about 40% of total tax revenue in 2012. The ratings also reflect the following rating drivers: - The region's expenditure is rigid as the proportion of operating expenditure remains high at 99% of total revenue. This leaves little room for manoeuvre in the current environment of negative revenue shock. Its capital outlays lag behind that of national peers in the 'BB' category. Fitch expects the region's capex will average a low 11% of total expenditure in 2013-2015, given the region's intention to limit its budget deficit. - Debt management of the region is weak as its direct risk is composed of short-term bank loans (50% of total direct risk) and budget loans from the federal government which mature within the next three years. This, coupled with the weak current balance, leads to high refinancing risk as the region faces repayment of almost 100% of direct risk till end-2015. Fitch expects the region will be able to refinance the maturing debt with the same banks; however, the cost of borrowings could increase sharply during financial market distress. RATING SENSITIVITIES Inability to restore positive current balance or a significant debt increase well above Fitch's projections (direct risk at 40% of current revenue) in 2014 would lead to a downgrade. This is a likely scenario unless the region gets additional support from the federal budget or market conditions for local taxpayers improve significantly. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Russia has an evolving institutional framework with the system of inter-governmental relations between federal, regional and local governments still under development. However, Fitch expects Murmansk will continue to receive steady flow of transfers from the federation - Murmansk Region will continue to have fair access to domestic financial markets to enable it to refinance maturing debt - Murmansk Region will continue to benefit from the revenue inflow underpinned by a strong industrial base and natural resource endowment Contact: Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Director +7 495 956 70 64 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 87 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 807 6111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.