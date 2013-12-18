(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised its sector-specific criteria for analysing banking groups backed
by mutual support mechanisms. The changes are mainly editorial and will not result in any
changes to ratings. The revised criteria allow for the possibility of assigning a group rating
if a group only meets some of the key benchmarks but also has a strong track record
demonstrating that operational support is available within the group whenever
needed.
Banking groups backed by mutual support mechanisms are typically cooperative and
savings banking groups. The concept of risk-sharing through mutual support
systems, or cooperation, is a basic principle underlying these groups.
The revised criteria report, "Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms" dated 18 December 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com. It
replaces a similarly titled report dated 20 December 2012 and reflects the
application of Fitch's current criteria which are available at
www.fitchratings.com, specifically: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15 August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
here