(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russia-based National Reserve Bankâ€™s (NRB) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at â€˜B-â€™. Fitch has also withdrawn NRBâ€™s ratings, as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NRB. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING AND VIABILITY RATING The revised Outlook reflects the bankâ€™s recent deleveraging further improving its loss absorption capacity, its strengthened liquidity and repayment of almost all its third-party liabilities. The â€˜B-â€™ Long-term IDRs reflect NRBâ€™s individual strength as reflected in its Viability Rating (VR) of â€˜b-â€™. The VR reflects the bankâ€™s weak corporate governance, a narrow and concentrated franchise, and high uncertainty around its future strategy. It also reflects operational risks relating to the wind-down of the business, the bankâ€™s weak asset quality and its poor profitability. At end- 2013, the bankâ€™s equity reported under the Russian accounting standards (RAS) equalled a high 59% of its total assets. The total statutory capital adequacy ratio was 27.4%. A substantial proportion of equity (72%) was, however, tied up in weakly secured related-party loans, real-estate assets and investments. Core profitability remains a weakness as the businessâ€™s contraction has depressed earnings. A meaningful performance improvement may only result from significant, albeit gradual, cost reduction. Liquidity pressure has been alleviated with the repayment of nearly all of the third-party liabilities, including repo facilities and customer deposits. The bankâ€™s liquidity profile is further underpinned by a fairly solid buffer of highly-liquid assets relative to the third-party deposits. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of the Support Rating at '5' and the Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor' reflects the bank's low systemic importance and Fitch's view that support from either the shareholder or the Russian authorities cannot be relied upon. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative; and withdrawn Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; and withdrawn National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; and withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'; and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; and withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; and withdrawn