(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Nestle SA's (Nestle) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes rating at 'AA+', including those issued by Nestle Holdings, Inc. (USA) and Short-term IDR at 'F1+. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The revision of the Outlook reflects the expectation that leverage will return to metrics consistent with Nestle's 'AA+' rating more quickly than anticipated following the announcement of the USD11.85bn Wyeth acquisition, while also gaining sufficient financial headroom from 2015 for bolt-on M&A spending. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversification Complements Resilient Business Nestle's 'AA+' rating reflects operations in a sector characterised by high business stability and relatively lower capex and R&D spending requirements compared with other highly rated corporations. Additionally, within its industry Nestle benefits from a portfolio in several high profit margin categories and some of the strongest brands as well as a track record of consistent and successful product and marketing innovations. Finally, it enjoys well-balanced geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets. This underpins sustainably solid profits. Superior Sales Growth Over the years, volume and pricing have consistently contributed to revenue growth, denoting a healthy ability to drive both components while delivering profit margin improvements. Nestle maintained healthy organic sales growth of 5.9% in 2012, albeit marginally lower than its 10-year average of 6.1%. Fitch expects this to slightly decline in 2013 to the bottom end of a target 5% to 6% range, but remain consistent with our expectations for the current rating category. Growing Profit Margins Nestle's reported trading operating margin (continuing operations) increased to 15.2% in 2012, 10bp higher year on year in constant currency. As management continues to extract cost savings and the growth in input prices levelled out in 2012, Fitch expects profit margins to continue to improve slightly, albeit depending on the upward trend in consumer-facing marketing and promotions in developed markets and efforts to gain ground in developing markets. Acquisitions Pushed Leverage Up Nestle spent CHF3.7bn in 2011 on acquiring majority stakes in two Chinese dairy, beverages and confectionary companies and topped up this spending with the USD11.85bn disbursement for Pfizer's infant nutrition business in 2012. As a result, lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR peaked, for what Fitch views as the current acquisition 'cycle', at 1.3x in 2012, a level not compatible with Nestle's 'AA+' IDR if sustained. Prospective Leverage Reduction Mitigating this weakness are the company's strong cash generating ability, lack of share repurchases and a likely reduction over time of the dividend pay-out to 55% (currently 60%), both benefiting creditors. Despite a step-up in capex, Fitch now expects annual pre-dividends free cash flow (FCF) of no less than CHF8.0bn comfortable to cover slightly increasing dividends and some minor bolt on acquisitions over 2013-2014. This should enable lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to reduce faster than previously expected by Fitch to close to 1.0x in 2013 and below 1.0x thereafter. While the company has not announced any other M&A initiatives, Fitch has incorporated some modest M&A spending in its projections for 2013-2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include: - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR consistently below 0.5x (or FFO net leverage below 0.8x) as a result of asset sale proceeds, or improvement in operations - Renewed commitment to a 'AAA' rating as evidenced by management's stated intention to regain a 'AAA' rating Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 1.0x (or FFO net leverage above 1.3x) for an extended period. - Acquisition spending exceeding Fitch's expectations of limited disbursements during 2013-2014 and on average CHF2.0bn per annum over 2013-2016 - A deterioration in FCF generation before dividends taking pre-dividend FCF margin below 7% - Significant or prolonged downturn in emerging markets, or in its main developed markets, causing a sustained slowdown in consolidated organic growth below 5%- 6% and a reduction of operating profit margin below 14.5% - FFO fixed charge coverage (including rents) < 12.5x -13.5x RATING ACTIONS Nestle SA Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Nestle Holdings, Inc. (USA) Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA+' Nestle Finance International Ltd. Guaranteed commercial paper and bonds affirmed at 'F1+'/'AA+' respectively Nestle Holdings (UK) PLC Guaranteed commercial paper and bonds affirmed at 'F1+'/'AA+' respectively Nestle Capital Corporation (USA) Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Nestle Australia Ltd Guaranteed commercial paper, affirmed at 'F1+' Contact: Principal Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA 1, vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta Milan 20123 Committee Chairperson Richard Hunter Managing Director +44 20 3530 1102 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012 and 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers', dated November 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.