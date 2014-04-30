(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised NN Group's (formerly ING Verzekeringen N.V. ) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior debt and hybrid debt have been affirmed at 'A-', 'BBB+' and 'BBB-' respectively. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The Outlook revision reflects the finalisation of NN Group's new business scope, following an amended European Commission restructuring agreement which requires ING Group (A/Negative) to fully divest its insurance operations by end-2016. The Outlook revision also reflects that uncertainty associated with the divestment with respect to NN Group's insurance operations' franchise, business position and future capital management strategy is now significantly reduced with the completion of the divestment of insurance operations in America or Asia (excluding Japan).

NN Group's ratings continue to reflect its solid business position, especially in the Netherlands. In addition, at 2.5x the regulatory minimum at end-2013, capital adequacy exceeds the 'A' peer median while its financial leverage ratio as calculated by Fitch at end-2013 materially improved to 25% from 32% at year-end 2012. This improvement was mostly driven by proceeds from the disposal of non-core insurance operations and a EUR1bn debt conversion into equity by ING Group.

Profitability continues to be a challenge for NN Group as illustrated by a near breakeven net income for 2013 and a Fitch-calculated fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x. Nevertheless, Fitch expects profitability to recover as of 2014 due to the reduced impact of non-recurring items and management efforts to improve underwriting results, notably through higher efficiency to mitigate the unfavourable impact of the current low interest rate environment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for NN Group include a weakening of the group's franchise, capital position or absence of profit recovery. This would include a sustained drop in regulatory capital to below 200% of regulatory minimum or repeated earnings volatility leading to underlying fixed charge coverage ratio remaining sustainably below 5x.

In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if the financial leverage ratio calculated by Fitch deteriorates to above 30%, if material investment losses develop or if there is a weakening in the group's reserve strength.

Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if NN Group's profitability improves. This would include a sustainable rise in the fixed charge coverage ratio to around 10x while financial leverage and solvency ratios remaining at or above current levels.

The rating actions are as follows:

NN Group N.V.

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'

Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2'

Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'

Hybrid debt affirmed at 'BBB-'