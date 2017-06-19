(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Oman's Outlook to
Negative from Stable and affirmed the sovereign's Long Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'.
The issue ratings on Oman's senior unsecured foreign-currency
bonds and on the
sukuk trust certificates issued by Oman Sovereign Sukuk S.A.O.C.
have also been
affirmed at 'BBB'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Oman's fiscal deficit widened to 21.4% of GDP in 2016, the
highest of any
Fitch-rated sovereign, after 16.6% in 2015. Although government
spending fell
nearly 6% from 2015, it was still 8% above budget against a fall
in revenue of
17%. High defence spending and the policy of completing
infrastructure projects
thwarted the government's efforts to achieve the much sharper
spending
adjustment outlined in the 2016 budget.
A forecast recovery in oil prices, expenditure adjustment, and
the
implementation of new hydrocarbon projects play a key role in
the expected
fiscal consolidation in Oman. We forecast that the budget
deficit will narrow to
11.9% of GDP in 2017 on the back of higher oil prices and lower
defence and
investment spending. More fiscal measures are also in the
pipeline. A review of
corporate tax exemptions and an increase of tax rates is
effective from January
2017 and will begin to have a cash flow impact in 2018. The
government expects
to implement an excise tax this July and VAT in 2018, which
Fitch expects to
have a meaningful impact on revenue starting in 2019.
The risks to fiscal consolidation are high and the credibility
and cohesion of
the government's approach continues to be tested. Defence
spending could prove
difficult to cut given regional security challenges. The
government could be
reluctant to let infrastructure spending fall because of its
importance to
growth and to the diversification plan. A small annual increase
in civil service
salaries highlights the social sensitivity of wage restraint.
Similarly, the
government's decision to cap the price of a particular grade of
fuel pending the
introduction of a compensatory mechanism for poorer citizens
highlights that
subsidy reforms are not yet entrenched.
Oman's external balance sheet strengths are dwindling as the
government issues
debt and uses its wealth funds to finance deficits and bolster
central bank
reserves. Sovereign net foreign assets will fall to 14% of GDP
in 2018 in our
forecast, little more than a quarter of their peak of nearly 58%
of GDP in 2015.
We estimate that the country moved into an overall net external
debtor position
in 2016. Under our baseline assumptions, which include a
moderate rise in oil
prices, implementation of identified fiscal measures and no
draw-downs from
wealth funds beyond 2019, Oman's government debt will surpass
50% of GDP in 2026
(from 13% of GDP in 2015). As a result, it will soon compare
unfavourably with
the 'BBB' median government debt ratio of nearly 43% of GDP.
Oman's sovereign net foreign asset position will continue to
exceed the 'BBB'
median of 3% of GDP, underpinned by the USD18 billion in foreign
assets held by
the State General Reserve Fund of Oman (SGRF) as at end-2016,
which is not
included in central bank reserves. This buffer supports Oman's
market access and
the stability of the exchange rate peg. The reserve coverage
ratio, at 5.6
months of current external payments, was slightly below the
'BBB' median and is
inflated by the presence of Iranian deposits at the Central Bank
of Oman (CBO)
worth around USD4.4 billion.
We expect real GDP to contract 0.3% in 2017 before rebounding in
2018. The
contraction is led by Oman's commitment to cut oil production in
line with Opec.
Non-hydrocarbon growth will also slow amid government
consolidation and somewhat
tighter banking sector liquidity. Growth already slowed to 2.3%
in 2016, as
growing oil output and strong real estate and construction
activity offset a
contraction in trade and manufacturing. We expect the Khazzan
gas field to come
on stream in 2018, eventually increasing gas production by 25%
(worth around
USD5 billion), supporting domestic industries and allowing Oman
to fully utilise
its existing LNG export capacity.
Oman scores in line with the 'BBB' median on World Bank
governance indicators,
held back by low scores on 'Voice and Accountability'. The
domestic political
scene remains stable, but uncertainty continues to surround the
succession to
76-year old Sultan Qaboos, who has undergone extensive medical
treatment abroad
but has not publicly designated a successor. The constitution
stipulates that
the ruling family must choose a new Sultan within three days of
the post
becoming vacant; otherwise a letter is opened with the Sultan's
recommendation.
We see little risk of sanctions being directed at Oman over its
close
relationship with Iran.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Oman a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factor that could lead to a downgrade would be
continued rapid erosion
of the fiscal or external positions, for example as a result of
a failure to
implement fiscal reforms or due to a renewed fall in oil prices.
The main factor that could lead to a revision of the Outlook to
Stable is:
- Narrowing of the budget deficit allowing stabilisation of the
government
debt/GDP, either through active fiscal measures or a sustained
increase in oil
prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD52.5/bbl in 2017
and USD55/bbl in
2018.
Fitch assumes that an eventual transition of power from Sultan
Qaboos will be
smooth and ensure broad policy continuity.
Fitch assumes no change to the peg of the Omani rial to the US
dollar.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001