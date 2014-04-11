(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlooks on
the Russian Orenburg Region's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) and
National Long-term rating to Stable from Positive. The agency
also affirmed the
region's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB' and
its Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The National Long-term rating has
been affirmed at
'AA-(rus)'.
The Orenburg Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic
bonds of RUB9bn
(ISIN RU000A0JTGE4 and RU000A0JTZK1) and JSC Orenburg Housing
Mortgage
Corporation's (OHMC) senior unsecured bond of RUB1.37bn (ISIN
RU000A0JS3Q8),
guaranteed by the region, have also been affirmed at 'BB' and
'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Outlook to Stable and IDRs affirmation reflect
the following
rating drivers and their relative weights:
High:
The revision of Outlook reflects deterioration in Orenburg
region's operating
performance in 2013 beyond Fitch's expectations. The region's
operating surplus
decreased to 0.2% in 2013 (2012: 5.8%), while its deficit before
debt variation
widened to 16.9% of total revenue (2012: 3.7%). This was due to
increased
operating expenditure and reduced tax proceeds. Fitch expects
Orenburg region to
gradually restore its operating surplus to 4%-6% in 2014-2016.
Fitch believes the federal government's election pledges made in
2012 to raise
public sector salaries will continue to fuel growth of the
region's operating
expenditure in the medium term. New fiscal rules introduced in
2013, comprising
advanced deprecation and the introduction of consolidated groups
of taxpayers
for large corporations, led to taxes falling by 2% yoy in 2013.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor for
Orenburg region's ratings. Frequent changes in allocation of
revenue sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
the region's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
fiscal capacity and
financial flexibility.
Medium:
Fitch expects Orenburg region's direct risk to increase
moderately to 41% of
current revenue in 2014 (2013: 36%) and to 45% in 2015-16 to
fund expected
budget deficits. Direct risk comprised 41% domestic bonds, 41%
federal
government loans and 18% bank loans. The region's expected
payback period - as
measured by direct debt/current balance - is likely to be six to
seven years in
the medium term.
Orenburg region's cash position weakened in 2013 as its cash was
partly depleted
to finance its budget deficit. Cash reserves decreased to
RUB0.6bn by end-2013
from RUB2.3bn in 2012. The region maintains stand-by credit
lines of up to
RUB6bn.
Orenburg region's contingent risk is low and limited to several
guarantees
issued to local companies to promote economic development and to
self-serviced
debt of its public entities. The region guaranteed the domestic
bond of OHMC of
RUB1.37bn issued in 2012. None of the guarantees have been
called by the lenders
and the region is likely to issue several new guarantees in
2014-2016.
Orenburg region's ratings also reflect the following rating
drivers:
The local economy is dominated by oil and gas companies, which
provide a
sustainable tax base. Concentration of the tax base exposes
Orenburg region to
potential changes in the fiscal regime or business cycles in the
sector. A
robust economy supports stronger-than-average wealth indicators
- GRP per capita
exceeded the Russian region median by 25% in 2012 - while
average salary was
just 10% below the median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by a sustainable debt
coverage ratio of
below four years of current balance and direct risk remaining
below 40% of
current revenue.
The ratings could be negatively affected by consistently weaker
budgetary
performance leading to insufficient debt service coverage of the
region.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 807 6111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
