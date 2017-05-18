(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Vietnam's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Positive
from Stable and affirmed the ratings at 'BB-'. The ratings on
Vietnam's senior
unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at
'BB-'. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB-' and the Short-Term
Foreign-and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Vietnam's ratings reflect strong growth performance and
prospects, persistent
current account surpluses, manageable debt service costs and
sustained foreign
direct investment inflows. The ratings also reflect a high
public debt ratio,
low foreign-exchange reserve buffers, macro-prudential and
banking sector risks
and some structural indicators being weaker than those of peers,
including per
capita income and human development standards.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following
key rating
drivers:
Vietnam is building a record of policy-making focused on
macroeconomic
stability. This approach, which includes greater exchange-rate
flexibility and
an increasing focus on inflation stability, has supported
consistently strong
levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) and helped maintain
robust economic
growth. Vietnam's real GDP expanded by 6.2% in 2016, taking the
five-year
average real GDP expansion to 5.9%, against the 'BB' median of
3.4%. Growth
remains supported by the country's export-oriented manufacturing
sector and
steady expansion in services, despite weakness in the mining and
quarrying
sectors from the ongoing oil and gas industry downturn. Fitch
expects real GDP
growth to improve gradually over the forecast period, to 6.3% in
2017 and 6.4%
in 2018, supported by continued FDI inflows into the
manufacturing sector and
strong private consumption expenditure.
Vietnam's foreign-exchange reserves continued to improve, rising
to USD37.0
billion by end-2016, from USD28.6 billion at end-2015. This
improvement was
supported by the adoption of a new exchange-rate mechanism in
early 2016, which
aims at greater exchange-rate flexibility, alongside a strong
current account
surplus and continued robust FDI inflows. However, the new
regime, in which the
central bank sets a daily trading range on either side of the
reference rate,
could be tested in a stronger dollar environment that results in
currency
weakness among emerging economies dependent on foreign capital
flows.
Vietnam's 'BB-' rating also reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Government debt is above the 'BB' median and has continued to
rise. Based on
preliminary estimates of the authorities, government debt/GDP
rose to 53.4% at
end-2016, from 50.1% at end-2015. A broader definition of
overall public debt
that includes explicit government guarantees reached 63.7% at
end-2016, just
short of the official 65% debt ceiling. The authorities have
reaffirmed their
commitment to remain within the ceiling through fiscal measures
and limits on
guarantee issuance. Fitch expects the authorities to avoid
breaching the debt
ceiling using a combination of these measures. Proceeds from the
2016-2020
equitization programme could also help contain debt over the
forecast period.
Fitch estimates a decline in the 2016 fiscal deficit to 5.7% of
GDP (on the
agency's adjusted deficit, which is more closely aligned with
Government Finance
Statistics criteria), from 6.2% at end-2015 as fiscal revenues
are estimated to
have outperformed. The authorities have reinforced their
commitment to lower
deficit and debt levels under their 2016-2020 budget plan. Fitch
expects the
deficit to remain close to 5.7% of GDP over 2017-2018, absent
major revenue
reforms.
Vietnam's rankings on a range of governance indicators have
improved over the
previous few years, including on all six dimensions of the World
Bank's
worldwide governance indicators from 2014 to 2015. Nevertheless,
the country's
ranking on the composite governance metric is at the 39th
percentile, still
below the 'BB' median's 50th percentile. On the Ease of Doing
Business Index,
Vietnam is close to the 'BB' median. Vietnam's per capita income
and human
development indicators remain weaker than the peer median: per
capita income was
USD2,172 at end-2016, ranking at the 37th percentile on the UN
Human Development
Index, compared with the USD5,058, or 58th percentile, for the
'BB' median.
Vietnam's current account remains in surplus, averaging around
4% of GDP for the
five years ending 2016. Although Vietnam's reserve coverage of
current external
payments is below that of its peers, at 2.3 months against 4.2
months of the
'BB' median, a still-high share of concessional debt supports
its external
liquidity position. External debt service as a percentage of
current external
receipts was 4.9% at end-2016, against the 'BB' median's 12.9%,
although this
advantage is likely to start declining in 2017 when Vietnam is
scheduled to
graduate from the World Bank's International Development
Association eligibility
criteria, leading to higher funding costs. The sovereign has
been increasing its
share of domestic debt financing to prepare for the reduced
access to
concessionary financing.
Although Fitch's banking sector outlook for Vietnam is stable,
some challenges
remain. The agency believes the large stock of non-performing
loans (NPLs) is
likely to take time to resolve due to legal impediments, and the
2.5% reported
system NPL ratio at end-2016 understates actual asset quality
issues. In
addition, structural systemic weaknesses remain, as evident from
thin capital
buffers and weak profitability. We believe recapitalisation
needs of the banking
sector remain a risk for the sovereign. Further, while improving
economic
performance is likely to support lower NPL formation, a rapid
and sustained
increase in credit growth poses a risk to financial stability in
the medium
term. Overall credit growth at end-2016 was around 18% (2016
target: 18%-20%)
and the official credit growth target for 2017 has been capped
at 18%.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Vietnam a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB+'
on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its
qualitative overlay
(QO), relative to rated peers, as follows:
- Public Finances: -1 notch to reflect relatively high
contingent liability
risks stemming from government guarantees for state-owned
entities and potential
banking sector recapitalisation costs.
- Structural Features: -1 notch to reflect continued risks to
macro-stability,
including rapid credit growth and unresolved legacy issues in
the banking
sector.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, might lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Maintenance of continued macroeconomic stability, low and
stable inflation and
a build-up of external buffers.
- Greater confidence in the government's ability to achieve
fiscal
consolidation, resulting in a reduction in fiscal deficit and
government debt.
- Sustainable resolution of structural weaknesses in the banking
sector.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A shift in the macroeconomic policy mix that results in
macroeconomic
instability, higher inflation and a rise in external imbalances.
- Depletion of foreign-exchange reserves on a scale sufficient
to destabilise
the economy or deter foreign investment.
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities on the sovereign's
balance sheet,
which add to the government debt burden.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Global economic assumptions are consistent with Fitch's latest
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895594">Global
Economic Outlook.
- No escalation of regional or geopolitical disputes to a level
that disrupts
trade and financial flows.
