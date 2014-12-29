(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on 20
mid-sized and small Russian banks to Negative from Stable. The
action reflects
Fitch's expectation that the sharp deterioration in the Russian
operating
environment will negatively impact the banks' credit profiles in
2015.
The banks are Credit Bank of Moscow (CBOM, BB), Bank Saint
Petersburg OJSC
(BSPB, BB-), Bank Zenit (Zenit, BB-), Chelindbank (Chelind,
BB-), Rosevrobank
(REB ,BB-), Locko-bank (Locko, B+), Primsotsbank (B+),
Novosibirsk Social
Commercial Bank Levoberezhny, OJSC (Levoberezhny ,B+),
Sovcombank (SCB, B+),
Tinkoff Credit Systems (Tinkoff, B+), JSC SDM-Bank (SDM, B+),
JSC Asian-Pacific
Bank (APB, B+), Absolut Bank (Absolut, B+), Evrofinance
Mosnarbank (EMB, B+),
JSC Bystrobank (Bystro, B), SKB-Bank (SKB, B), Expobank LLC
(Expobank, B), JSC
Spurt Bank (Spurt, B), Pervobank (PB, B), Uraltransbank (UTB,
B-).
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
of two Russian banks - Novikombank and Russian Universal Bank -
at 'B' with
Stable Outlooks, and withdrawn without affirmation the ratings
of Promsvyazbank
(PSB). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of
this commentary.
Most rated Russian banks not covered in this commentary are
already on Negative
Outlook, either because their ratings are linked to those of the
Russian
sovereign (BBB/Negative) or because of bank-specific negative
trends in their
stand-alone credit profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, National
Long-term Ratings
The revision of the banks' Outlooks to Negative reflects Fitch's
expectation
that economic recession, significantly increased funding costs,
sharp rouble
depreciation, closed wholesale funding markets, a challenging
liquidity
situation and rising inflation will weigh on the banks' credit
profiles. At the
same time, the affirmation of the banks' ratings reflects (i)
their moderate
resilience to the weaker operating environment, as financial
metrics are for the
most part currently reasonable; and (ii) sovereign support for
the sector, in
the form of regulatory forbearance, liquidity provision and
potential capital
injections, which should reduce near-term pressures.
Asset quality is a key driver for all banks on Negative Outlook.
Most of them
had non-performing loan (NPL) ratios in single digits at
end-1H14 (APB, Tinkoff,
Bystro, SKB and UTB had higher ratios, reflecting their
retail/small business
focus), notwithstanding moderate growth in NPL ratios by 1-6 pct
in 1H14, and
these were well covered (at least by 80%) by reserves. However,
economic
recession (we forecast GDP to contract by 2.8% in 2015, and the
downturn may be
even more severe in the case of tightened sanctions, accelerated
capital flight
or a further fall in oil prices), higher interest rates and the
weaker rouble
are likely to lead to a more marked deterioration in corporate
asset quality.
Already large credit losses in retail-focused banks (Tinkoff,
SCB, SKB, Bystro
and APB) are also likely to further widen due to a reduction in
real household
incomes resulting from high inflation and rouble devaluation.
Banks' generally moderate capitalisation (although more solid at
Tinkoff,
Chelind and EMB) will be hit by sizable mark-to-market losses on
bond
portfolios, an upward revaluation of foreign currency
risk-weighted assets and,
over the long-term, by increased impairment charges, although
regulatory
forbearance will to varying degrees prevent these effects from
being recognised
in statutory accounts. The authorities have also announced
planned
recapitalisation measures, including up to RUB1trn of non-cash
subordinated
loans and preference shares via Depository Insurance Agency,
although it is not
yet clear whether this will be available to all medium-sized and
smaller banks
and on what terms.
Profitability has moderated in 2014 due to higher impairment
charges and funding
costs, and both are likely to significantly increase further,
especially the
latter after the recent Central Bank of Russia interest rate
hike to 17% from
10.5%. Banks are likely to find it difficult to pass on higher
funding costs to
borrowers without compromising asset quality, in Fitch's view.
Banks with a
higher share of current accounts in their liabilities (REB, SDM,
Spurt, PB) may
be more resilient to funding cost increases, although it may be
more difficult
to retain such free funding in a higher rate environment.
Liquidity risks have increased, as significant rouble
devaluation has triggered
a wave of deposit withdrawals/currency conversions. The reviewed
banks on
average experienced outflows (adjusted for exchange rate
effects) equal to 5-6%
(the lowest being 1% and the highest above 10% at some banks) of
their customer
funding in the first half of December, although they had
sufficient liquidity
buffers to cover these. Banks have already increased deposit
rates and cut new
lending to retain customers and preserve liquidity. The
authorities also doubled
the limit for insured deposits to RUB1.4m from RUB0.7m to
restore customer
confidence. The liquidity squeeze has eased somewhat in the last
few days as the
rouble stabilised, but remains potentially volatile. The CBR has
relaxed
collateral requirements for its secured loans and committed to
provide liquidity
facilities (including in FX) to support the sector, if needed.
Refinancing risks are generally limited, as most of the reviewed
banks are
deposit-funded. Of those banks with substantial market
borrowings (CBOM, 24% of
total liabilities; Locko, 30%; Zenit, 14%; and Tinkoff, 40%)
only Locko and
Tinkoff have material repayments (around 25% of liabilities) in
2015 but which
are mitigated by reasonable liquidity buffers and, in the case
of Tinkoff,
additionally by a rather short-term loan book. CBOM and Zenit
have longer-term
maturities with amount falling due in 2015 not exceeding 11% of
liabilities.
However, if access to wholesale funding is closed for a
prolonged period of time
and if banks need to deleverage to make repayments, this could
have negative
implications for profitability and asset quality.
The banks on Negative Outlook could be downgraded if (i) the
weaker operating
environment translates into deterioration of their financial
metrics; (ii)
prospects for Russia's economy and macroeconomic stability
continue to
deteriorate significantly; or (iii) banks become considerably
more dependent on
regulatory forbearance or support from the Russian authorities.
The affirmations of Novikombank and Russian Universal Bank with
Stable Outlooks
reflect their expected greater resilience to the more
challenging operating
environment. For Novikombank this is derived from the benefits
of support from
majority shareholder, state corporation Rostec, and for Russian
Universal Bank
from its large capital and liquidity buffers and niche
franchise. The ratings of
Novikombank could come under downward pressure from failure to
receive timely
support when required and in the case of
Russian Universal Bank from its niche franchise being subject to
regulatory
pressure.
Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings of PSB without affirmation,
as the issuer
has chosen to stop participating in the rating process.
Therefore, Fitch will no
longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings.
Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer provide ratings (or analytical coverage) for PSB.
In Fitch's
view, the bank is likely to face similar pressures on its
stand-alone credit
profile as other banks covered in this commentary. However, as a
larger and
systemically important institution, PSB may be more likely to
benefit from
government support, in case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior and Subordinated
Debt Ratings
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-term IDRs and
National Ratings (for domestic debt issues). The subordinated
debt ratings of
CBOM and BSPB are notched down one level from their VRs (the
banks' VRs are in
line with their Long-term IDRs), in line with Fitch's criteria
for rating these
instruments.
Changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs, VRs and National Ratings
would likely
impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floor
All banks' '5' Support Ratings reflect Fitch's view that support
from their
private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The Support Ratings
and Support
Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect that support from the
Russian
authorities, although possible, is not factored into the ratings
due to the
banks' still small size and lack of overall systemic importance.
The Support ratings may be upgraded if the banks are acquired by
stronger
institutional shareholders.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Bank of Moscow
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB',
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by CBOM Finance PLC
(Ireland)):
affirmed at 'BB' and 'BB(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
and
'AA-(rus)(EXP)'
Subordinated debt (issued by CBOM Finance PLC (Ireland)):
affirmed at 'BB-'
Bank Saint Petersburg OJSC
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlooks revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
Subordinated debt (issued by BSPB Finance plc): affirmed at 'B+'
Bank Zenit
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlooks revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
Chelindbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlooks
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Rosevrobank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlooks revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Locko-Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
and
'B+(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4' and 'A- (rus)(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)'
Primsotsbank
Long-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlooks
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed 'A-(rus)'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable
Novosibirsk Social Commercial Bank Levoberezhny, OJSC
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed 'A-(rus)'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable
Sovcombank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Tinkoff Credit Systems
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at
'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A(rus)'
Subordinated debt (issued by TCS Finance Limited) Long-term
rating: affirmed at
'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR5'
JSC SDM-Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
and
'B+(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4' and 'A-(rus)(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)'
JSC Asian-Pacific Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)'
Absolut Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)
Evrofinance Mosnarbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+(EXP)'/ Recovery Rating
'RR4(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)(EXP)'
JSC Bystrobank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
SKB-Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Expobank LLC
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating affirmed at
'BBB(rus)'
JSC Spurt Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Pervobank
Long-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlooks revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'BBB(rus)'
Uraltransbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Novikom
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Positive
Short-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Positive
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'BBB(rus)'
Russian Universal Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B',
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Promsvyazbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B+'/Stable;
withdrawn
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: 'b+'; withdrawn
Support Rating: '4'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: 'B'; withdrawn
National Long-term Rating: 'A(rus)'/Stable; withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt rating (issued by PSB Finance SA):
'B+'/Recovery Rating
'RR4'; withdrawn
Subordinated debt rating (issued by PSB Finance SA):
'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR5';
withdrawn
