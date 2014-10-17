(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on JSC IC Alliance Polis (Alliance Polis) to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and National IFS rating at 'BB+(kaz)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlooks to Stable reflects the reserve strengthening by Alliance Polis notably below the 'worst case' scenario under an independent actuarial review, and the shareholder's commitment to increase capital by KZT1bn in 4Q14. The ratings reflect Alliance Polis's continued weak operating performance, which erodes the insurer's capital. Alliance Polis strengthened the workers' compensation's (WC) loss reserve by KZT1.6bn in 2013 due to an unfavourable outcome of the litigation relating to a single account written in 2011-2012. This strengthening added 75% to the insurer's combined ratio, which reached 239% in 2013 (2012 restated: 130%). Alliance Polis has started to pay these claims, although it plans to recommence the appeal process. There are other similar cases in Kazakhstan and they stem from the loosening of the professional disease claims regulation. The local insurance industry has consistently been trying to promote changes in the regulation, but their implementation has been delayed by the local government. Alliance Polis's Board approved issuance of KZT1bn new shares in October 2014. Alliance Polis's equity had shrunk to KZT2.7bn at end-9M14 from KZT3.6bn at end-2013 due to the net loss. The insurer expects to receive this capital injection from the current individual beneficiary shareholder and report it on the balance sheet by the end of 2014. On the regulatory side, Alliance Polis remained compliant with the capital requirements before the injection. Its statutory solvency stood at 140% at end-9M14 (end-2013: 186%). From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, Alliance Polis scored below Somewhat Weak based on year-end 2013 results. In 9M14 Alliance Polis reported KZT0.9bn net loss, which was a combination of a negative KZT1.3bn underwriting result and positive investment income. This was only a moderate improvement from KZT1.1bn net loss and KZT1.5bn underwriting loss in 9M13 (before the reserve strengthening). Positively, Alliance Polis's business volumes started to recover with gross premiums written (GPW) growing strongly by 79% in 9M14 compared with 9M13 after a drop by 25% in 2013 compared with 2012. This recovery was relatively diversified, with compulsory motor third party liability, health and property lines the drivers of growth. The insurer also moderately improved its combined ratio to 141% in 9M14 from 188% in 9M13 largely due to the reduced volatility in the WC loss ratio. However, when compared net of the WC line, the insurer's loss ratio deteriorated to 61% in 9M14 from 45% in 9M13, mainly due to the worsened loss ratio of the health insurance and no reserve releases in the general third party liability line in 9M14 after some notable releases made for the line in 9M13. Alliance Polis's GPW growth was accompanied by stable levels of acquisition costs. At the same time the insurer's combined ratio continues to be pressured by levels of administrative expenses, which remained burdensome at 61% in 9M14 (9M13: 67%). Fitch believes that a reduction in the expense ratio, through either a cut in expenses or expense economies made at the point of business growth, would be essential for a healthier underwriting result. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the insurer manages to stabilise or improve its operating performance and its Prism factor-based capital model score improves to Adequate The ratings could be downgraded if the proposed capital injection is not successfully completed or if Fitch's view of the shareholder's continuing willingness to support the company changes. 