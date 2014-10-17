(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on JSC
IC Alliance Polis (Alliance Polis) to Stable from Negative and
affirmed its
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and National IFS
rating at
'BB+(kaz)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks to Stable reflects the reserve
strengthening by
Alliance Polis notably below the 'worst case' scenario under an
independent
actuarial review, and the shareholder's commitment to increase
capital by KZT1bn
in 4Q14. The ratings reflect Alliance Polis's continued weak
operating
performance, which erodes the insurer's capital.
Alliance Polis strengthened the workers' compensation's (WC)
loss reserve by
KZT1.6bn in 2013 due to an unfavourable outcome of the
litigation relating to a
single account written in 2011-2012. This strengthening added
75% to the
insurer's combined ratio, which reached 239% in 2013 (2012
restated: 130%).
Alliance Polis has started to pay these claims, although it
plans to recommence
the appeal process.
There are other similar cases in Kazakhstan and they stem from
the loosening of
the professional disease claims regulation. The local insurance
industry has
consistently been trying to promote changes in the regulation,
but their
implementation has been delayed by the local government.
Alliance Polis's Board approved issuance of KZT1bn new shares in
October 2014.
Alliance Polis's equity had shrunk to KZT2.7bn at end-9M14 from
KZT3.6bn at
end-2013 due to the net loss. The insurer expects to receive
this capital
injection from the current individual beneficiary shareholder
and report it on
the balance sheet by the end of 2014. On the regulatory side,
Alliance Polis
remained compliant with the capital requirements before the
injection. Its
statutory solvency stood at 140% at end-9M14 (end-2013: 186%).
From a Prism
factor-based capital model perspective, Alliance Polis scored
below Somewhat
Weak based on year-end 2013 results.
In 9M14 Alliance Polis reported KZT0.9bn net loss, which was a
combination of a
negative KZT1.3bn underwriting result and positive investment
income. This was
only a moderate improvement from KZT1.1bn net loss and KZT1.5bn
underwriting
loss in 9M13 (before the reserve strengthening). Positively,
Alliance Polis's
business volumes started to recover with gross premiums written
(GPW) growing
strongly by 79% in 9M14 compared with 9M13 after a drop by 25%
in 2013 compared
with 2012. This recovery was relatively diversified, with
compulsory motor third
party liability, health and property lines the drivers of
growth.
The insurer also moderately improved its combined ratio to 141%
in 9M14 from
188% in 9M13 largely due to the reduced volatility in the WC
loss ratio.
However, when compared net of the WC line, the insurer's loss
ratio deteriorated
to 61% in 9M14 from 45% in 9M13, mainly due to the worsened loss
ratio of the
health insurance and no reserve releases in the general third
party liability
line in 9M14 after some notable releases made for the line in
9M13.
Alliance Polis's GPW growth was accompanied by stable levels of
acquisition
costs. At the same time the insurer's combined ratio continues
to be pressured
by levels of administrative expenses, which remained burdensome
at 61% in 9M14
(9M13: 67%). Fitch believes that a reduction in the expense
ratio, through
either a cut in expenses or expense economies made at the point
of business
growth, would be essential for a healthier underwriting result.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the insurer manages to
stabilise or improve its
operating performance and its Prism factor-based capital model
score improves to
Adequate
The ratings could be downgraded if the proposed capital
injection is not
successfully completed or if Fitch's view of the shareholder's
continuing
willingness to support the company changes.
