(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Banco Comercial Portuguese, S.A.'s (BCP, BB+/Negative/B; Viability Rating (VR): bb-) Portuguese mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH) to Stable from Negative and affirmed their rating at 'BBB-'. The rating actions follow the full review of the programme and the revision of the breakeven (BE) level of overcollateralisation (OC) for a given rating applying Fitch's updated assumptions for assessing credit risk of Portuguese residential mortgage loans (see "Criteria Addendum: Portugal" dated 3 June 2014 available at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has also lowered its stressed refinancing assumptions, used to calculate the net present value of future cash flows from Portuguese residential mortgages, to 500bps from 550bps at 'B'. The revised assumptions reflect the declining trend observed on spreads from secondary market Portuguese residential mortgage-backed securities and government bonds over the past three to five years. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB-' rating of the OH is based on BCP's IDR of 'BB+', an IDR uplift of '1', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '0' and the 26% OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 20% 'BBB-' BE OC, down from 26% previously published. The change in the BE OC reflects updated refinancing spread assumptions for Portuguese mortgage loans and the deleveraging of the cover pool which is reflected in the weighted average (WA) recovery rate (RR). The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects the fact that a potential downgrade of the bank's IDR to the VR will be compensated by the IDR uplift of 1 and the 26% OC that the issuer currently commits to would be adequate for a two-notch uplift from BCP's then IDR as adjusted by the IDR uplift. The asset disposal loss component of 20.2% is the greatest contributor to the BE OC. The high level of refinancing spreads that Fitch assumes for Portuguese residential mortgage loans drives the asset disposal loss component. The credit loss component of 11.3% for the programme reflects revised asset assumptions. Fitch has increased the quick sale adjustment to 50% from 40% and lengthened the recovery timing to six from four years to account for the lack of recovery data from the issuer. It also reflects the 'BBB-' WA foreclosure frequency of 28.7% and a WA RR of 64.5%. Although there is no hedging in place, the cash flow valuation of -4.2% contributes positively to the BE OC. This is driven by a slightly positive excess spread (8bps) in the worst case scenario that Fitch assumes in its analysis discounted over the WA life of the assets (14 years), which is significantly longer than the WA life of the covered bonds (2.5 years). The current OC commitment of 26% would be sufficient for a two-notch recovery uplift. However, the covered bonds currently benefit from a one-notch recovery uplift. The larger uplift of two notches will not be incorporated into the rating of the covered bonds until BCP's Outlook is no longer Negative (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support' dated 26 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) as the IDR uplift will not compensate a downgrade of the IDR to the VR. The unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full discontinuity risk) for the programme reflects Fitch's assessment of 'full discontinuity' for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would be unlikely within the 12-month maturity extension, which is envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds. The unchanged IDR uplift of '1' reflects the covered bonds exemption from bail-in and Fitch's view that resolution by other means than liquidation is likely due to the issuer's large size and interconnectedness with the Portuguese economy. The uplift is not higher because Fitch took into account that BCP's senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total adjusted assets; in addition the agency does not consider Portugal a covered bond intensive jurisdiction. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BBB-' rating of BCP's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded below 'BB-'; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'BBB-' BE level of 20%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 5.26% the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'BB+', because this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating at the current IDR. This rating sensitivity does not consider the potential downgrade of the IDR of BCP to the VR. Fitch relies upon the 26% level of OC (down from 26.5% previously) that the issuer intends to commit to in the quarterly investor report that will be published in January, with reference to the calculation period ending on 31st December 2014; in the absence of a clear commitment the agency will review the rating of the programme on the basis of the 5.26% legal minimum OC. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan, 20123 Secondary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 87 90 87 219 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 