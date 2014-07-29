(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Belfius
Bank SA/NV's (Belfius; A-/Negative/bbb+) mortgage pandbrieven to
Stable from
Negative. The pandbrieven have been affirmed at 'AAA'.
The revision of the Outlook on the pandbrieven to Stable from
Negative follows
an upgrade of Belfius' Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from
'bb+' (see Fitch
Affirms Belfius' IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative, Upgrades VR to
'bbb+', published
24 July 2014), and comes despite the Negative Outlook on the
bank's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because a potential
downgrade of Belfius'
IDR to its VR due to support reasons would be compensated by the
IDR uplift of
'1' assigned to the programme.
The affirmation also follows a revision of Fitch's breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) for the 'AAA' rating to 23% from 26%.
This was driven
by the improved maturity mismatches between the assets and the
liabilities under
Fitch's updated cash flow analysis assumptions for the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the pandbrieven is based on Belfius' IDR
(A-/Negative), an
unchanged IDR uplift of 1 and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate). In its analysis, Fitch relies on a nominal OC of
34.4%, which is the
lowest observed over the last 12 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating on the pandbrieven is vulnerable to a downgrade
if any of the
following occurs: (i) Belfius Bank's IDR is downgraded by two
notches to 'BBB'
or lower; (ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap
and the IDR uplift
is reduced to three or less; (iii) the level of OC which Fitch
relies on in its
analysis falls below the 'AAA' breakeven OC level.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC of 23% is mainly driven by the cash flow
valuation
component (10.5%). The other components are the credit loss
(8.5%) and the asset
disposal (7.4%). As explained in the special report Breaking
Down Breakeven
Overcollateralisation, published on 8 July 2014, the 'AAA'
breakeven OC differs
from the sum of the components because the pandbrieven rating is
based on
recoveries of at least 91% in 'AAA', as opposed to 100%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the pandbrieven rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding pandbrieven,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the
breakeven OC for the rating cannot be assumed to remain stable
over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 4429 9147
Fitch France
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois le Roy
Associate Director
+33 1 4429 9175
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'EMEA
Criteria Addendum - Belgium, dated 4 June 2014; 'Criteria for
Interest Rate
Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds',
dated 23 January
2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum', rated 4 February 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Belgium - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.