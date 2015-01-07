(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
China-based department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group
Limited's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable
while affirming
the IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rising Leverage: The rating action reflects the company's
escalating leverage
ratio arising from the approximately CNY1.3bn acquisition of a
51% equity
interest in the Suzhou Orient Gate project, which it announced
on 29 December
2014. Fitch estimates that Golden Eagle's payables adjusted net
leverage ratio
will rise above 3.5x following the acquisition, and remain above
3.0x unless the
company reduces planned capex meaningfully.
Prime Location of Suzhou Project: Although Suzhou Orient Gate
will be Golden
Eagle's first integrated property project, it may be able to
draw upon the
experience of its major shareholder, Mr. Roger Wang, who has a
track record in
property development. The project, comprising residential,
commercial, hotel and
retail space is located in a prime location in Suzhou. The prime
location may
mitigate the risks posed by the current downturn in the property
market.
Debt at Project Company: Upon completion of the acquisition, the
project company
will have up to CNY3bn of debts of its own, which are to be
serviced from the
cash flows of the project. Cash flows from the project will be
determined by the
pricing levels, speed of pre-sales and development cost
controls. If the project
presales are weak, Fitch may consider adding a portion of the
project's debts to
Golden Eagle's total debts in calculating Golden Eagle's
leverage. In this
sense, Fitch has not considered the sales guarantees provided by
the vendors of
the stake in its analysis as the ability of the vendors to
honour the guarantees
has not been verified.
Capex Flexibility: Golden Eagle has budgeted annual capex of
CNY1.2bn-1.5bn for
store expansion in 2015-17. However, most of this is
uncommitted, as it pertains
to store acquisitions from its parent. As a result, it has
significant
flexibility in terms of timing of acquisition and mode of
payment. Golden Eagle
will have to materially reduce these acquisitions in 2015 if it
plans to
deleverage.
Challenging Retail Market: Golden Eagle's ability to deleverage
will also depend
on its ability to sustain strong sales in its core department
store business,
which continues to be pressured by weak industry sentiment. The
challenges faced
by Chinese department stores are likely to persist for the
medium to long term
as the current weakness is not solely due to softness in the
consumer market.
Rising supply as well as other rival retail formats, such as
shopping malls,
specialty stores and e-commerce, have intensified competition in
the retail
landscape. This is compounded by the lack of differentiation in
merchandise
mixes among department stores and consumer's changing shopping
behaviour.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-Adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables, and
customer deposits)
sustained above 3x (12 months to June 2014: 3.1x)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 40% (1H14: 45.5%)
- Sustained negative free cash flow
Positive: The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if adjusted
FFO net leverage
falls back below 3x and the Suzhou Orient Gate project achieves
strong
pre-sales.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
