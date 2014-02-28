Feb 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'B-'. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed the instrument ratings of the company's secured bank debt and the senior secured
notes issued by eircom Finance Limited at 'B'/'RR3'.
The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's view that eircom has made progress
in delivering the operational transformation set out by management 18 months
ago. Nonetheless, significant challenges remain and the company's leveraged
financial profile is inconsistent with the wider European incumbent telecom
sector where significant revenue pressures continue. Progress in terms of the
company's fibre build, the launch of LTE mobile services, and its TV and
quad-play product launch, put the company in a stronger position to compete in
Ireland's crowded telecoms market, while the financial performance is in line
with management's expectations.
An improved operating profile and progress in meeting cost reduction targets
provide greater assurance of eircom's ability to generate positive free cash
flow (FCF) in fiscal 2015. Fitch's rating case envisages net debt to EBITDA
leverage will peak/stabilise at around 4.7x in FY14, before more meaningful FCF
generation should start to delever the business from 2016. This profile is
consistent with a Stable Outlook in the context of a 'B-' rating given the
company's operational profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Case Improving
Year-on-year revenue trends remain weak, although this partly reflects the base
effects of the accelerated declines reported in 2013. Revenue and market share
trends have begun to ease, while the scale of network improvements and wider
product offering, position the company more competitively. Fitch's rating case,
while still envisaging revenue declines over the next two years, also expects
the company to generate positive FCF in fiscal 2015 (by June 2015) with peak
leverage lower than previously forecast.
Operational Transformation on-Track
In Fitch's view, operational performance has been healthy against the objectives
set for the company over the past 18 months. eircom's fibre build has so far
passed 700,000 homes and is now broadly comparable in reach to UPC's
(bi-directional) cable network. While operating metrics remain under pressure,
this is common among European incumbents and they are within the targets
previously set by management. In addition, cost savings are being delivered and
EBITDA is stabilising. eircom has acquired 4G spectrum and rolled out LTE
services quickly, while planned improvements in the postpaid mix are supporting
margin recovery in mobile.
Fibre Investment and Quad Play
Roll-out efficiencies have enabled management to increase its targeted fibre
build to 1.4 million premises and 70% of the population to be delivered by June
2016, without adding to the capex budget. The fibre network enables eircom to
offer iPTV services which were launched in October 2013making eircom the only
quad- play offer currently in the market. It will now be important for the
company to position its TV and quad-play offers in a way that appeals to the
consumer without prompting aggressive competitor actions in an increasingly
crowded fixed line market.
Operating Environment Evolving
Both fixed line and mobile markets are evolving, with competition in the fixed
line market intensifying in 2013 following the launch of triple-play (TV,
broadband and voice) services by Sky at the start of the year. Ireland is a
highly penetrated pay-TV market with 70% of TV homes taking some form of pay TV.
With both cable operator UPC and Sky pushing triple-play, the launch of the
incumbent's iPTV product is important. Fitch believes the potential
consolidation of the mobile market to three network-based operators, if
Hutchison Whampoa's acquisition of O2 Ireland gains regulatory clearance
(outcome expected in April), could benefit the wider market in the near term
given the integration challenges faced by a newly merged, albeit larger,
competitor.
Revenue Pressure Remains
An important part of the recovery plan was the target of reducing headcount and
materially improving efficiency. From a base of approximately 5,100 full-time
employees at FY12, headcount management is on track to reach a planned 3,500 by
December 2014. Fitch considers management is broadly on-track to meet opex
savings of EUR100m by 2015. Revenue pressures nonetheless remain, with
management's expectations of return to growth in 2015, which in Fitch's view, is
a challenging target given an economy that remains constrained by austerity,
high unemployment and weakened private consumption. Western European incumbent
businesses in materially stronger economies remain challenged to grow top-line
revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:
FFO net leverage trending towards 5.0x - roughly equivalent to 4.5x net debt to
EBITDA leverage, combined with a solid high single digit FCF margin.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
A 2015 FFO net adjusted metric that was trending towards 6.5x would likely lead
to a downgrade.
Fitch would likely assign a Negative Outlook if unadjusted leverage was trending
above 5.0x (FFO net leverage of c. 5.5x), given that revenue and cash flow
trends would not be stabilising as envisaged by our rating case.
Generation of positive FCF in FY15 is an important milestone, the absence of
which would increase downward rating pressure.