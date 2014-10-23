(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Georgia-based JSC
Partnership Fund's (PF) Outlook to Positive from Stable and
affirmed its
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB-'. The
agency also affirmed the company's Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive follows the Outlook
revision of Georgia
(see Fitch Revises Georgia's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at
'BB-' dated 17
October 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) as its ratings are credit
linked with the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PF's ratings are equalised with those of Georgia
(BB-/Positive/B), based on the
government's ability and willingness to support the fund's
issued or guaranteed
debt. Fitch uses its public sector entities methodology and
applies a top-down
approach in its analysis of PF.
The government's plans, announced earlier this year, to
reorganise the fund and
establish Development Finance Corporation were abandoned. This
in Fitch's view
reflects the fund's strategic importance, including timely
support from the
Georgian State if needed.
PF is 100%-owned by the State and its mandate is to manage key
national
infrastructure corporations. The state endowed PF with 100%
stakes in Georgian
Railway (Grail, BB-/Negative), JSC Georgian Oil and Gas
Corporation (GOGC,
BB-/Stable), JSC Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE), and JSC
Electricity System
Commercial Operator (ESCO).
Another of PF's mandates is to develop private equity
investments in viable
economic projects that generate positive economic returns. The
private equity
market is currently undeveloped in Georgia, limiting the
country's growth
potential. PF targets profitable projects in several key areas -
agriculture,
manufacturing, real estate and energy.
The fund's supervisory board is chaired by the Georgian Prime
Minister and
composed of five leading cabinet members and four independent
Directors.
Blending a corporate structure with strong state control should,
in Fitch's
view, ensure the fund's accountability to Georgia's government,
and hence its
adherence to mandated policy objectives, as well as adding
investment expertise.
PF's only debt is a USD50m loan from its subsidiary GOGC. PF has
used the loan
to invest in the equity of Gardabani TPP SPV.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Georgia, coupled with continued support from the
State, would be
rating positive.
Conversely weaker links, although unlikely in the foreseeable
future, with the
State, or a sovereign downgrade would be negative for PF's
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9965
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'Ratings of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States'
dated 4 March 2014
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.