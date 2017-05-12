(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Ghana's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Stable
from Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'B'. Fitch has also
affirmed the issue
ratings on Ghana's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds at 'B', as
well as the 'BB-' rating on Ghana's USD1 billion partially
guaranteed note.
Ghana's Country Ceiling and Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs have been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Ghana's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Ghana is making progress in stabilising its economy after its
recent crisis
period, with an expected revival in GDP growth, declining
inflation, a more
stable currency and increasing foreign exchange reserves.
Furthermore Fitch
judges that the new government will make progress in reducing
the budget deficit
after the election-related slippage in 2016, albeit with
continued downside
risks.
Fitch expects growth to improve to 6% in 2017 from an estimated
3.6% in 2016,
when it was hampered by lower than expected oil production and
power cuts. CPI
inflation fell to 12.9% year on year in March, from a peak of
19% in March 2016.
The cedi has recovered to 4.2/USD, after depreciating to 4.7/USD
in early March.
The improvement in the macroeconomic environment has allowed the
Bank of Ghana
to cut its policy interest rate to 23.5% from a peak of 26% in
2016. Further,
rising oil production and the benefits from macroeconomic
stability will support
Ghana's medium-term growth potential above 6%, a key rating
strength.
Ghana experienced a blow-out in the 2016 budget deficit, which
widened to an
estimated 8.9% of GDP (on a cash basis) in the run-up to
December general
elections, compared with a government and IMF target of 5.3%,
and an outturn of
6.3% in 2015. The cash deficit includes up to USD1.3 billion (3%
of GDP) in
off-budget and unapproved spending. On a commitment basis,
accounting for an
additional USD650 million in unpaid commitments, Ghana's deficit
widened to as
much as 10.5% of GDP. Fitch notes that some of the unapproved
expenditure is
presently being audited and a significant chunk may be written
down, which would
lower the deficit.
The election resulted in a win for the New Patriotic Party,
Ghana's centre-right
party, which had been in opposition since 2009. In March, the
new government
announced its 2017 budget, which calls for fiscal consolidation,
and measures to
strengthen public financial management.
Fitch forecasts the 2017 budget deficit to narrow to 7.5% of GDP
on a cash
basis, and further to 5.5% in 2018. The government's 2017
deficit forecast of
6.5% of GDP is based on an expected increase in tax revenues and
a cut to
capital expenditures. Fitch believes that the expected increase
in tax revenues
will be difficult to realise, as the budget contains significant
tax cuts aimed
at boosting the business climate. Fitch notes that Ghana has
historically
underperformed its budgeted revenue projections.
On the expenditure side, interest costs will continue to exert
upward pressure.
Ghana's interest costs are 32% of its general government
revenues, a level well
above the 'B' median of 9%. Also, a lack of transparency and
accountability
within the line ministries has persistently led to substantial
off-budget
spending and the accumulation of arrears. Successful
implementation of the
measures outlined in the Public Financial Management Act, 2016
would help
control expenditure and keep spending focused on the policy
priorities outlined
in the budget.
Gross general government debt has stabilised, experiencing a
slight increase to
73% of GDP at end-2016, from 72% at end-2015. Fitch expects the
debt/GDP ratio
to decline to around 71% by end-2017 due to strengthening of the
exchange rate
(62% of debt is foreign currency denominated), lower budget
deficit and robust
nominal GDP growth. However, Ghana's debt level will remain
higher than peers
both as a percentage of GDP (the 'B' median is 56% of GDP) and
as a percentage
of revenue. Ghana's general government debt/revenue is 366%,
compared with the
'B' median of 225%.
Ghana's USD915 million Extended Credit Facility (ECF) with the
IMF is a key
support for the sovereign ratings. The incoming government has
signalled its
commitment to complete the programme, but has engaged with the
Fund in
renegotiating some of the programme's indicative targets and
structural
benchmarks. IMF staff completed the fourth review of the ECF in
March and it
will go to the IMF Board for approval before the end of June,
allowing for the
dispersal of an additional USD116 million. Fitch believes that
the government
remains committed to successfully completing the current
programme, which is due
to run until 2018.
Ghana's 'B' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Ghana's external finances are a rating weakness. Fitch forecasts
the current
account deficit to narrow slightly to 6.3% of GDP in 2017, from
6.7% in 2016,
but remain above the 'B' median of 5.7% of GDP. Increases in oil
and gas exports
will help Ghana's export performance, but rising imports will
keep the current
account deficit from narrowing significantly. International
reserves increased
by USD460 million in 2016, ending at USD4.9 billion, about 2.8
months of current
external payments. Fitch expects that external debt payments due
in 2017 will
limit reserves accumulation and forecasts reserves to reach
USD5.2 billion at
end-2017.
The ratings are supported by World Bank governance indictors and
business
environment indicators that are stronger than the 'B' median,
underlined by the
peaceful transition of power in December. However, the ratings
are constrained
by low GDP per capita, which at USD1,509 is less than half the
'B' median, low
human development indicators and dependence on commodity
exports.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ghana a score equivalent to a
rating of B on the
Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did
not adjust the
output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Failure to narrow the budget deficit and reduce government
debt/GDP.
- A decline in international reserves.
- An increase in macroeconomic instability.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action
are:
- A reduction in the budget deficit and a marked decline in
government debt/GDP.
- An improvement in Ghana's external position, such as a
narrowing of the
current account deficit and the rebuilding of the external
reserves position.
- A sustained improvement in macroeconomic stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Ghana's oil production increases as new
fields come on stream
over 2017-2018.
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices will average USD52.5 per barrel
in 2017 and USD55
per barrel in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001