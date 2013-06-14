(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Polish Region of Malopolska's Long-term foreign currency rating to Positive from Stable and affirmed it at 'A-'. The agency has also upgraded the region's Long-term local currency rating to 'A' from 'A-' with a Positive Outlook. Fitch has also upgraded the National Long-term rating to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA(pol)' with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The revision of the Outlook and upgrade reflect Fitch's expectations that the Region of Malopolska will maintain its solid operating and budgetary performance and healthy debt service and debt coverage ratios in the medium term. The ratings reflect good strategic management in the region and take into account Fitch's projection of the stabilisation of the region's debt in 2014-2015 and satisfactory liquidity. The ratings also take into account the indirect risk stemming from the healthcare sector, which the region may have to provide with financial support in the medium term.

Fitch expects Malopolska's operating performance to remain solid in 2013-2014 with the operating balance above PLN100m, i.e. accounting for 13%-15% of operating revenue and covering annual debt service by 4x. This should come from Malopolska's declared willingness to keep operating expenditure growth well under control and to accumulate its own resources, which from 2015 could be aimed at investments co-financed with the 2014-2020 EU programming period. Fitch expects Malopolska's debt to grow by about PLN30m annually in 2013-2014 and then stabilise at PLN460m, averaging 60% of current revenue. However, the debt service ratios should remain safe. The operating balance should cover the annual debt service of about PLN30m by more than four times in 2013-2015. The debt to current balance ratio should remain healthy at about five years, which will be well below the average debt maturity.

In 2013-2015 Malopolska's capital expenditure will follow a declining trend, falling to about 20% of total expenditure from about 40% in 2012, following the completion of the investment financed by EU grants under the 2007-2013 programming period. However, as in the past three years, it will be more than 70% financed from capital revenue, mainly EU grants.

Fitch notes that regional healthcare entities may require financial support from Malopolska in the medium term. However, this should not put much pressure on the budget as the sector's financial situation is better than many other Polish regions.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by the region's solid operating performance, coupled with declining pressure on debt-funded capex alongside low indirect risk could trigger a positive rating action.