(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife
Financial
Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating
subsidiaries'
ratings, including The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
(MLI) and John
Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release. At the same time, the Rating
Outlook was
revised to Stable from Negative for all ratings.
Fitch has also assigned an 'A-' rating to previously issued MLI
CAD250 million
2.926% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due 2023 (MFC
guarantor).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Stable is driven by an
improvement in MFC's
reported and core earnings and Fitch's view that earnings
volatility going
forward will decline. While rising interest rates and equity
markets have had a
favorable impact on earnings in 2013, Fitch also believes that
de-risking
initiatives taken by MFC over the past several years will
improve the
consistency of earnings going forward. Key strategies included
increased hedging
of public equity market exposure and interest rates, shifts in
business mix and
product re-pricing of long-term care (LTC) and universal life
products.
Return on common shareholder's equity increased to 10% through
the first nine
months of 2013 as MFC's reported net income to common
shareholders increased to
CAD1.7 billion versus CAD650 million for the same period in
2012. Results in
both periods reflect the direct effect of capital markets, which
Fitch adjusts
for in its analysis. Core earnings for 2013 were up 14% to
CAD1.9 billion and
investment related gains in excess of investment related
experience included in
core earnings were again strong at CAD491 million. Key drivers
of the improved
profitability in 2013 were reduced direct effects of interest
rate and equity
markets, the absence of goodwill impairments and a significant
decline in
charges for changes in actuarial methods and assumptions,
including
product-related experience and policyholder behavior.
Key challenges that could impact MFC's ability to further
improve profitability
are sustained low interest rates, equity market volatility, and
a faltering of
the economic recovery. Fitch expects these factors could
constrain MFC's
earnings growth over the near term, and in a severe, albeit
unexpected, economic
scenario, they could significantly affect the company's earnings
and capital.
Fitch's rationale for the ratings also includes MFC's strong
capital position,
below-average exposure to credit-related risk, good liquidity
and strong
business profile with significant geographic and product
diversity.
Offsetting these positives is MFC's debt service capacity, which
Fitch views as
low for the rating category. Fixed-charge coverage on a reported
earnings basis
was 5.8x on a trailing 12 month basis through Sept. 30, 2013 and
6.4x on a core
earnings basis. Fitch expects core earnings-based, fixed charge
coverage to
improve to over 7x in 2014.
Fitch believes MFC is well-capitalized on a risk-adjusted basis,
with a minimum
continuing capital and surplus requirement (MCCSR) ratio for
MFC's leading
operating company, MLI, at 229% at Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch notes
that MFC has made
significant progress in reducing capital volatility with regards
to equity
markets and interest rate fluctuations. MFC's financial leverage
was 23% at
Sept. 30, 2013 versus 24% at year-end 2012. Total debt and
preferred stock to
capital of 31% is at the high end of expectations and is
expected to remain
elevated in 2014. Financial leverage ratios are expected to
decline modestly in
the intermediate term driven by improved organic capital
generation.
MFC's liquidity is considered strong with a high-quality, liquid
fixed-income
portfolio. Fitch believes that under Canadian regulations, MFC
has greater
flexibility to upstream common stock dividends from operating
subsidiaries to
the regulated holding company without regulatory approval than
most U.S. peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Decline in core earnings;
--Elevated charges for actuarial methods and assumptions or
experience losses;
--Fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis below 5.5x;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%.
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the MCCSR ratio
falling below 200%.
The ratings on the U.S. insurance subsidiaries could be impacted
if the U.S.
risk-based capital ratio fell below 400%.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Continued improvement in profitability on both a core earnings
and reported
net income basis;
--An increase in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis
to near 10x;
--Sustain current capital and earnings sensitivity to interest
rate and equity
markets;
--A decline in financial leverage to near 20%.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--CAD250 million 2.926% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) 'A-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--CAD1 billion medium term notes 4.896% due 2014 at 'A-';
--CAD550 million medium term notes 5.161% due 2015 at 'A-';
--USD600 million senior notes 3.40% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD900 million medium term notes 4.079% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD400 million medium term notes 5.505% due 2018 at 'A-';
--CAD600 million medium term notes 7.768% due 2019 at 'A-';
--USD500 million senior notes 4.90% due 2020 at 'A-';
--CAD350 million 4.10% class A, series 1, preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD350 million 4.65% class A, series 2, preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD300 million 4.50% class A, series 3, preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD450 million 6.60% non-cumulative, preferred class A, series
4 stock at
'BBB';
--CAD350 million 5.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 1
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.20% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 3
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 5
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 7
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 9
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 11
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 13
stock at 'BBB'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--CAD1 billion 7.405% MaCS II series 1 at 'A-'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--CAD550 million 4.448% fixed/floating senior debentures due
2026 (Manulife
Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD650 million 5.059% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2041
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'BBB+'.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--CAD550 million 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2021 (Manulife
Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD500 million 4.165% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2022
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD200 million 2.819% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--USD450 million surplus notes 7.375% due 2024 at 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Global Funding II
--Global MTN program at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bruce E. Cox
Director
+1-312-606-2316
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.