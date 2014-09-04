(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Pekao Bank Hipoteczny's (PBH; A-/F2/Stable) mortgage covered bonds to Stable from Positive and affirmed the rating at 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the programme cannot support recoveries above 51% in rating scenarios above 'A'. This results from the risk of time subordination for the longest-dated series of covered bonds given the absence of a clear cross-default clause among different series of covered bonds in Polish covered bond legislation, the assumed credit loss and the programme's significant foreign exchange mismatches. This is reflected in the absence of a recovery uplift. The rating is based on PBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', a one-notch IDR uplift, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the publicly committed asset percentage (AP) of 90% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds is the same as that on PBH's IDR. The IDR and the IDR uplift result in a rating floor of 'A' irrespective of the actual asset percentage (AP). As a result, Fitch's breakeven AP has increased to 100% from 90%. The IDR uplift of 1 reveals Fitch's view that resolution methods other than liquidation would be likely for PBH's owner, Bank Pekao SA, given its large size in the Polish market. The uplift indicates the degree of protection in the event of a bank's resolution that would prevent the source of payments switching from the issuer to the cover pool. As of 30 June 2014, PBH's PLN1.02bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds were secured by a PLN 1.45bn cover pool, resulting in nominal AP of 70%. The registered loans are exclusively secured by Polish properties and a split between residential (49.2%), commercial mortgages (45.1%) and eligible substitute assets (5.7%) can be observed. The programme exhibits substantial foreign exchange mismatches; primarily arising from 43.9% CHF-denominated assets not being covered by liabilities. Additionally a minor interest rate mismatch exists, with 100% of the assets at floating-rate, compared with only 94% of the covered bonds. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'A' rating of PBH's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the sum of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero. 