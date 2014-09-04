(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Pekao Bank Hipoteczny's (PBH; A-/F2/Stable) mortgage covered
bonds to Stable
from Positive and affirmed the rating at 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the programme
cannot support
recoveries above 51% in rating scenarios above 'A'. This results
from the risk
of time subordination for the longest-dated series of covered
bonds given the
absence of a clear cross-default clause among different series
of covered bonds
in Polish covered bond legislation, the assumed credit loss and
the programme's
significant foreign exchange mismatches. This is reflected in
the absence of a
recovery uplift.
The rating is based on PBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', a
one-notch IDR uplift, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of
0 (full
discontinuity) and the publicly committed asset percentage (AP)
of 90% that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Stable Outlook on
the covered
bonds is the same as that on PBH's IDR. The IDR and the IDR
uplift result in a
rating floor of 'A' irrespective of the actual asset percentage
(AP). As a
result, Fitch's breakeven AP has increased to 100% from 90%.
The IDR uplift of 1 reveals Fitch's view that resolution methods
other than
liquidation would be likely for PBH's owner, Bank Pekao SA,
given its large size
in the Polish market. The uplift indicates the degree of
protection in the event
of a bank's resolution that would prevent the source of payments
switching from
the issuer to the cover pool.
As of 30 June 2014, PBH's PLN1.02bn outstanding mortgage covered
bonds were
secured by a PLN 1.45bn cover pool, resulting in nominal AP of
70%. The
registered loans are exclusively secured by Polish properties
and a split
between residential (49.2%), commercial mortgages (45.1%) and
eligible
substitute assets (5.7%) can be observed.
The programme exhibits substantial foreign exchange mismatches;
primarily
arising from 43.9% CHF-denominated assets not being covered by
liabilities.
Additionally a minor interest rate mismatch exists, with 100% of
the assets at
floating-rate, compared with only 94% of the covered bonds. The
existing market
risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A' rating of PBH's mortgage covered bonds would be
vulnerable to downgrade
if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one
or more notches
to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the sum of notches represented by
the IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is reduced to zero.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
