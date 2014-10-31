(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ProCredit Bank
Georgia (PCBG) and JSC
Liberty Bank (LB) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs
at 'BB' and 'B',
respectively. Fitch has also affirmed the banks' Support Ratings
at '3' and '4',
respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
The revision of the Outlooks to Positive follows the revision of
the Outlook on
Georgia's sovereign rating to Positive from Stable (see "Fitch
Revises Georgia's
Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BB-', dated 17 October 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS: PCBG's IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of PCBG's 'BB' Long-term IDRs, one notch above
the sovereign
rating, and '3' Support Rating, reflect Fitch's view of the
moderate probability
of support from the bank's 100% shareholder, ProCredit Holding
AG & Co. KGaA
(PCH; BBB/Stable). Fitch views the propensity of PCH to provide
support as high.
However, PCBG's ability to receive and utilise this support
could be restricted
by transfer and convertibility restrictions. PCBG's Long-term
IDR is constrained
by Georgia's 'BB' Country Ceiling, whilst its local currency
Long-term IDR also
takes into account Georgian country risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: LB'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation
of LB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view of
the limited probability of support available from the Georgian
government. In
Fitch's view, the authorities would likely have a high
propensity to support LB,
notwithstanding its moderate share (around 8%) of banking sector
assets. This
reflects the bank's important role as the primary distributor of
pensions and
welfare payments in Georgia. LB fulfils a unique social function
in this
respect, made possible by its extensive branch network, which is
the largest and
most geographically spread in the country. Fitch's view of
support also takes
into account the support made available to LB in 2009. However,
LB's Support
Rating and SRF are constrained by the potentially limited
ability of the
authorities to provide support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: PCBG's IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
The Positive Outlook on PCBG's IDRs follows the revision of the
Outlook on
Georgia's sovereign ratings to Positive from Stable. Should
Georgia's IDRs be
upgraded and the Country Ceiling raised, PCBG's Long-term IDRs,
which take into
account Georgian country risks, would likely also be upgraded.
Any change in
Fitch's view of support available to PCBG from PCH would likely
also result in a
change to PCBG's Long-term IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: LB's SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRF
LB's Long-term IDR is at the level of its Viability Rating but
is also
underpinned by potential government support, as reflected in its
'B' SRF. The
revision of the Outlook on the bank's IDR to Positive from
Stable reflects the
Positive Outlook on the sovereign rating. In view of LB's
important social
function in Georgia and the bank's track record of government
support, an
upgrade of Georgia's IDRs, indicating the increased ability of
the government to
provide support, would likely lead to an upward revision of LB's
SRF. This in
turn would drive an upgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR, and the
bank's ratings
would become driven by support rather than its intrinsic
strength.
The rating actions are as follows:
ProCredit Bank Georgia
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'bb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
JSC Liberty Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
