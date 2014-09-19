(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on the
international scale Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
South
Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited (RMBSI),
Ireland-based RMB
Financial Services Limited (RMBFS) and Mauritius-based RMB
Structured Insurance
Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the
ratings at
'BBB'.
Fitch has also affirmed RMBSI's National IFS rating at
'A+(zaf)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on the international scale ratings
to Negative
reflects RMBSI's exposure to the deteriorating operating
environment in South
Africa, which is also reflected in the Negative Outlook on South
Africa's
sovereign ratings (see "Fitch Revises South Africa's Outlook to
Negative;
Affirms at 'BBB'", dated 13 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The operating
environment is characterised by slow economic growth and
pressure on consumers'
disposable incomes. Fitch expects these factors to reduce the
propensity of
customers to buy insurance.
The Outlook on RMBSI's National IFS rating remains Stable
because this rating
reflects the company's creditworthiness relative to other
domestic insurers, all
of which face similar difficulties from the worsening operating
environment.
The ratings reflect the companies' strong capital positions,
based on Fitch's
assessment of their risk-adjusted capitalisation, their
regulatory solvency
margins and their prudent investment portfolios. The ratings
also reflect
RMBSI's conservative use of reinsurance in its underwriting
management agencies
insurance business and a ZAR400m surety guarantee to the RMBSI
group from RMI
Holdings Limited (a group company).
RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong
links to the RMBSI
group. Fitch views RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI
group as defined
in the agency's insurance rating methodology.
Overall, the RMBSI group delivered strong results in FY14, with
a net profit of
ZAR101m (FY13: ZAR89.3m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Continued weakness in the economic outlook or a downgrade of the
sovereign
ratings would trigger a downgrade of the group's international
scale ratings.
A downgrade of both the national and international scale ratings
could result
from evidence of the group's business model being unsustainable,
reflected by a
sharp decline in revenue or earnings. A substantial, sustained
deterioration in
capitalisation based on Fitch's own assessment of risk-adjusted
capitalisation,
deterioration in RMBSI's solvency levels to below 400% or a
sustained weak
underwriting performance could also lead to a downgrade.
RMBSI's South African national scale rating could be upgraded if
there is
sustained profitable growth that improves the overall scale of
the company,
provided the strong capital position is maintained.
Given the strong links between RMBFS, RMBSI PCC and the wider
RMBSI group, any
movements in the ratings of RMBFS and RMBSI PCC are likely to be
closely related
to changes in the credit profile of the group as a whole.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.