PARIS/LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on San
Marino's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to Stable from
Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed
at 'A+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects the following key
rating drivers
and their relative weights:
High
Macroeconomic prospects have improved after Italy lifted San
Marino from its
black list of tax havens. The prospect of normalised relations
with its main
trading neighbour should benefit growth and could help the
country rebalance
away from a badly damaged banking sector. After five consecutive
years of a
severe recession, Fitch expects real GDP growth to stagnate in
2014 and rise to
1% in 2015. Nevertheless, Fitch believes growth prospects will
remain weaker
than before 2008 due to lasting damage to the financial sector.
Medium
Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica de San Marino's (CRSM)
restructuring is well
under way. The government injected 6.3% of GDP into the bank in
late 2013 to
reconstitute capital buffers. Although the full restructuring of
the bank could
take time, further capital needs, if any, are likely to be much
smaller in
coming years. Together with a structural tax reform implemented
in late 2013 and
aimed at further consolidating the budget deficit, this gives
Fitch more
confidence in the public debt trajectory in coming years, with a
peak in sight
within a two-year time horizon.
San Marino's 'BBB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
San Marino's investment grade rating is underpinned by the
country's high per
capita income (close to USD60,000 at end-2013) and governance
indicators which
are more in line with 'AAA' rated sovereigns.
Economic diversification is constrained by the small size of the
country (around
30,000 inhabitants), making macroeconomic performance much more
volatile than in
larger countries. This exposes the country to a heightened risk
of external
shocks and, in the absence of a dynamic financial sector,
constrains growth
prospects over the medium term.
The country has a track record of fiscal prudence, which
mitigates weak
financial flexibility. Despite recapitalisation costs worth more
than 10% of GDP
in the context of a deep and prolonged recession, the rise in
public debt has
been relatively contained with debt/GDP rising to 29% of GDP at
end-2013 (2008:
13.5%). The government has been able to tap substantial deposits
accumulated in
years of fiscal surplus before 2008 to finance budget deficits.
However, these
deposits are now largely exhausted. The government has no
history of external
borrowing. Available liquidity in the domestic banking sector
will likely cover
government financing needs as they decline in the context of
fiscal
consolidation. As a last resort, the government can also tap (as
it did in 2012)
large social security deposits that accounted for 28% of GDP at
end-2013.
The domestic financial sector will remain a rating weakness in
the foreseeable
future. Progress on restructuring has been made: the size of the
sector has
shrunk to 4.5x GDP and liquidity has improved since 2012 after
the outflow of
deposits triggered by the 2010 Italian tax amnesty. However,
asset quality
remains a concern in most banks, and while capital buffers are
above prudential
requirements in all banks but CRSM, the cleaning up of the loan
book will be
long and painful, potentially further hampering credit growth in
coming years.
Over the medium term, prospects for the industry remain weak.
Despite some slight improvement, availability and quality of
data remains weak,
especially compared with peers. There is no high frequency data
on national
accounts and no balance of payments data beyond the trade
balance. Much recent
data is estimated and subject to significant revisions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, the following risk factors may, individually or
collectively,
result in a positive rating action:
- A diversification of the economy out of banking, leading to
faster GDP growth
than currently expected.
- Faster progress in deficit reduction, therefore improving debt
dynamics.
- A broader improvement in the banking sector
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in a
negative rating action:
- Further large recapitalisation needs of domestic banks from
the government,
exceeding Fitch's current assumptions.
- Weakening commitment or ability to reduce budget deficits and
stabilise the
public debt ratio.
- Inability to diversify the economy out of the financial
industry, leading to
slower than expected growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that recapitalisation costs for the government
will be limited to
CRSM over the rating horizon. Fitch assumes a further 2% of GDP
recapitalisation
cost in 2015.
Fitch assumes the eurozone as a whole will avoid long-lasting
deflation, such as
that experienced by Japan from the 1990s.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
